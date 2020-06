Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly range oven refrigerator

ONE BEDROOM BUNGALOW - CLOSE TO ARSENAL AND DOWNTOWN - AVAILABLE NOW!



One bedroom/1 bath bungalow close to Redstone Arsenal. downtown, and shopping. This home boasts a spacious living space and fresh paint, along with hardwood flooring. To apply or schedule a time to view this home please visit www.rcpmanage.com or contact us at 256-417-6840.



(RLNE5771647)