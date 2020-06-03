3104 N Nevel Cir NW

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Check this newly renovated house located in Huntsville with 3 beds, 2 bath, granite counters, luxury flooring, Covered porch, Storage building, Fully fenced yard and a flat lot!! Call us now at 205-410-8785 to schedule a showing!!