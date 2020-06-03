All apartments in Huntsville
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:40 AM

3104 N Nevel Cir NW

3104 North Nevel Circle Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3104 North Nevel Circle Northwest, Huntsville, AL 35810

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Check this newly renovated house located in Huntsville with 3 beds, 2 bath, granite counters, luxury flooring, Covered porch, Storage building, Fully fenced yard and a flat lot!! Call us now at 205-410-8785 to schedule a showing!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3104 N Nevel Cir NW have any available units?
3104 N Nevel Cir NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntsville, AL.
How much is rent in Huntsville, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Huntsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3104 N Nevel Cir NW have?
Some of 3104 N Nevel Cir NW's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3104 N Nevel Cir NW currently offering any rent specials?
3104 N Nevel Cir NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3104 N Nevel Cir NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3104 N Nevel Cir NW is pet friendly.
Does 3104 N Nevel Cir NW offer parking?
No, 3104 N Nevel Cir NW does not offer parking.
Does 3104 N Nevel Cir NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3104 N Nevel Cir NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3104 N Nevel Cir NW have a pool?
No, 3104 N Nevel Cir NW does not have a pool.
Does 3104 N Nevel Cir NW have accessible units?
No, 3104 N Nevel Cir NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3104 N Nevel Cir NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3104 N Nevel Cir NW does not have units with dishwashers.
