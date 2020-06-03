3104 North Nevel Circle Northwest, Huntsville, AL 35810
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Check this newly renovated house located in Huntsville with 3 beds, 2 bath, granite counters, luxury flooring, Covered porch, Storage building, Fully fenced yard and a flat lot!! Call us now at 205-410-8785 to schedule a showing!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3104 N Nevel Cir NW have any available units?
3104 N Nevel Cir NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntsville, AL.
How much is rent in Huntsville, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Huntsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3104 N Nevel Cir NW have?
Some of 3104 N Nevel Cir NW's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3104 N Nevel Cir NW currently offering any rent specials?
3104 N Nevel Cir NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3104 N Nevel Cir NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3104 N Nevel Cir NW is pet friendly.
Does 3104 N Nevel Cir NW offer parking?
No, 3104 N Nevel Cir NW does not offer parking.
Does 3104 N Nevel Cir NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3104 N Nevel Cir NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3104 N Nevel Cir NW have a pool?
No, 3104 N Nevel Cir NW does not have a pool.
Does 3104 N Nevel Cir NW have accessible units?
No, 3104 N Nevel Cir NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3104 N Nevel Cir NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3104 N Nevel Cir NW does not have units with dishwashers.