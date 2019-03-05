All apartments in Huntsville
2653 Quarter Lane SE
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

2653 Quarter Lane SE

2653 Quarter Lane · (256) 286-4695
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2653 Quarter Lane, Huntsville, AL 35763

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2653 Quarter Lane SE · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1843 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Hampton Cove area 3Bedroom 2Bath home! - Available June1st! Highly coveted Hampton Cove area, beautiful home with privacy fenced back yard, mature trees, screened back patio. Vaulted ceiling in Great Room. Wood burning fireplace, kitchen with breakfast nook, walk in pantry. Isolated master bedroom with trey ceiling. Large glamour bath with jetted tub, separate shower, walk in closet. The very best location in a fab neighborhood.
This is a no pets property.
Hey hey, Independence Realty is a credit bureau reporting realty company, you could help build your credit with on time payments. Higher credit scores could help you save money and help you reach your goals faster.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5226242)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2653 Quarter Lane SE have any available units?
2653 Quarter Lane SE has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Huntsville, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Huntsville Rent Report.
Is 2653 Quarter Lane SE currently offering any rent specials?
2653 Quarter Lane SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2653 Quarter Lane SE pet-friendly?
No, 2653 Quarter Lane SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntsville.
Does 2653 Quarter Lane SE offer parking?
No, 2653 Quarter Lane SE does not offer parking.
Does 2653 Quarter Lane SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2653 Quarter Lane SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2653 Quarter Lane SE have a pool?
No, 2653 Quarter Lane SE does not have a pool.
Does 2653 Quarter Lane SE have accessible units?
No, 2653 Quarter Lane SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2653 Quarter Lane SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2653 Quarter Lane SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2653 Quarter Lane SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2653 Quarter Lane SE does not have units with air conditioning.
