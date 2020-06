Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

226 Valleyside Drive - Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home located conveniently to shopping, restaurants, Redstone, Research, A&M College. Home is in excellent condition with huge eat-in Kitchen and one-car garage. New carpet, new paint. Master has large bath with walk-in closet. Very open floor plan for entertaining or the growing family. This one will not last long! Pets permitted with owner approval. No aggressive breeds will be accepted.



