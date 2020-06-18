All apartments in Huntsville
2017 Club View Drive

2017 Club View Dr NW · (256) 286-4197
Location

2017 Club View Dr NW, Huntsville, AL 35810

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2017 Club View Drive · Avail. now

$1,065

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1490 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
media room
2017CVD - Come view this full brick home complete with a huge covered deck for you to entertain outdoors! This home has 3 bedrooms, 1 and 1/2 baths with refinished wood floors and a Bonus Room. Conveniently located close to Schools, shopping, restaurants, Research Park, theaters, downtown and more! Call us to schedule your viewing appointment!
To help save 5 to 15% on your heating and cooling bill, as well as create a clean healthy living environment, HVAC filters will be delivered to your home approximately every 60 days. You can apply today by visiting us at https://huntsville.ahiproperties.com/huntsville-homes-for-rent.

Pets are considered on a case by case basis with homeowner approval, no dogs over 40 lbs. A minimum $250 pet deposit will be charged per approved pet. Each applicant is required to complete the appropriate pet profile via https://ahiproperties.petscreening.com/ This also includes those applicants with no pets. Applicants with pet(s) accepts the non-refundable fee of $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet. This registration is free for those applicants with no pets or those with certified assistance animals.

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant

(RLNE5697015)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2017 Club View Drive have any available units?
2017 Club View Drive has a unit available for $1,065 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Huntsville, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Huntsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2017 Club View Drive have?
Some of 2017 Club View Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2017 Club View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2017 Club View Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2017 Club View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2017 Club View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntsville.
Does 2017 Club View Drive offer parking?
No, 2017 Club View Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2017 Club View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2017 Club View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2017 Club View Drive have a pool?
No, 2017 Club View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2017 Club View Drive have accessible units?
No, 2017 Club View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2017 Club View Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2017 Club View Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
