2017 Club View Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities media room

2017CVD - Come view this full brick home complete with a huge covered deck for you to entertain outdoors! This home has 3 bedrooms, 1 and 1/2 baths with refinished wood floors and a Bonus Room. Conveniently located close to Schools, shopping, restaurants, Research Park, theaters, downtown and more! Call us to schedule your viewing appointment!

To help save 5 to 15% on your heating and cooling bill, as well as create a clean healthy living environment, HVAC filters will be delivered to your home approximately every 60 days. You can apply today by visiting us at https://huntsville.ahiproperties.com/huntsville-homes-for-rent.



Pets are considered on a case by case basis with homeowner approval, no dogs over 40 lbs. A minimum $250 pet deposit will be charged per approved pet. Each applicant is required to complete the appropriate pet profile via https://ahiproperties.petscreening.com/ This also includes those applicants with no pets. Applicants with pet(s) accepts the non-refundable fee of $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet. This registration is free for those applicants with no pets or those with certified assistance animals.



Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant



