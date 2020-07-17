Amenities
1715 Weymouth Ln Available 07/20/20 Providence/Midtowne Area - COMING SOON! MOVE IN READY JULY 20! Custom Built 3 bedroom 2 bath home close to the Village of Providence, Midtowne, Research park, Redstone Arsenal! Side entry Garage, Granite Countertops & Custom tile back splash. Large bathroom suite, Fireplace, Hardwood flooring. Addition attic storage by stairway in garage.
More pictures & Matterport 360 tour SOON
To schedule a showing or make application: www.mj.properties
$35.00 Application Fee per applicant
$1800 Security Deposit required at time of lease signing.
$1800 First month rent required before move-in day. Pro-rated amount to be applied to second month rent.
Proof of Renters Insurance required before move-in or a mandatory Liability to Landlord Insurance at tenant’s expense - $12 a month.
Proof of Utility transfer required before move-In
NO pets under the age of 1 year!
PETS are on a case by case.
$500 non refundable pet fee per pet. maximum pets allowed is 2. Maximum canine weight 35 pounds.
Must fill out application completely including driver's license and income statement for a income period of 1 month.
No Personal Checks accepted – Pay on-line or by certified funds
On Line payments must be made 4 banking days prior to move in.
(RLNE5888865)