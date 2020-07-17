Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1715 Weymouth Ln Available 07/20/20 Providence/Midtowne Area - COMING SOON! MOVE IN READY JULY 20! Custom Built 3 bedroom 2 bath home close to the Village of Providence, Midtowne, Research park, Redstone Arsenal! Side entry Garage, Granite Countertops & Custom tile back splash. Large bathroom suite, Fireplace, Hardwood flooring. Addition attic storage by stairway in garage.



More pictures & Matterport 360 tour SOON



To schedule a showing or make application: www.mj.properties

$35.00 Application Fee per applicant

$1800 Security Deposit required at time of lease signing.

$1800 First month rent required before move-in day. Pro-rated amount to be applied to second month rent.

Proof of Renters Insurance required before move-in or a mandatory Liability to Landlord Insurance at tenant’s expense - $12 a month.

Proof of Utility transfer required before move-In

NO pets under the age of 1 year!

PETS are on a case by case.

$500 non refundable pet fee per pet. maximum pets allowed is 2. Maximum canine weight 35 pounds.



Must fill out application completely including driver's license and income statement for a income period of 1 month.



No Personal Checks accepted – Pay on-line or by certified funds

On Line payments must be made 4 banking days prior to move in.



