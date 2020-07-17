All apartments in Huntsville
1715 Weymouth Ln.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1715 Weymouth Ln

1715 Weymouth Lane Northwest · (256) 261-2099
Location

1715 Weymouth Lane Northwest, Huntsville, AL 35806

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1715 Weymouth Ln · Avail. Jul 20

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2262 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1715 Weymouth Ln Available 07/20/20 Providence/Midtowne Area - COMING SOON! MOVE IN READY JULY 20! Custom Built 3 bedroom 2 bath home close to the Village of Providence, Midtowne, Research park, Redstone Arsenal! Side entry Garage, Granite Countertops & Custom tile back splash. Large bathroom suite, Fireplace, Hardwood flooring. Addition attic storage by stairway in garage.

More pictures & Matterport 360 tour SOON

To schedule a showing or make application: www.mj.properties
$35.00 Application Fee per applicant
$1800 Security Deposit required at time of lease signing.
$1800 First month rent required before move-in day. Pro-rated amount to be applied to second month rent.
Proof of Renters Insurance required before move-in or a mandatory Liability to Landlord Insurance at tenant’s expense - $12 a month.
Proof of Utility transfer required before move-In
NO pets under the age of 1 year!
PETS are on a case by case.
$500 non refundable pet fee per pet. maximum pets allowed is 2. Maximum canine weight 35 pounds.

Must fill out application completely including driver's license and income statement for a income period of 1 month.

No Personal Checks accepted – Pay on-line or by certified funds
On Line payments must be made 4 banking days prior to move in.

(RLNE5888865)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1715 Weymouth Ln have any available units?
1715 Weymouth Ln has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Huntsville, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Huntsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1715 Weymouth Ln have?
Some of 1715 Weymouth Ln's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1715 Weymouth Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1715 Weymouth Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1715 Weymouth Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1715 Weymouth Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1715 Weymouth Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1715 Weymouth Ln offers parking.
Does 1715 Weymouth Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1715 Weymouth Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1715 Weymouth Ln have a pool?
No, 1715 Weymouth Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1715 Weymouth Ln have accessible units?
No, 1715 Weymouth Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1715 Weymouth Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1715 Weymouth Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

