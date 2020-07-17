16 Cypress Point Drive

Amenities

Move-In Ready by August 1st! Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bath home in the desired Lake Forest Subdivison. Home features hardwood floors throughout, except in bedrooms. Bedrooms have carpet. Formal dining with wainscoting. Kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Enjoy the downstairs master suite which features carpet, trey ceilings, ceiling fan, double vanity, separate shower and jacuzzi tub. Study with french doors and bay window. Upper level features 2 bedrooms and a full bath. Fenced in backyard with covered patio. Washer and Dryer Included. Enjoy the many amenities the Lake Forest community has to offer.

