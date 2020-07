Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

11313 Mountaincrest Drive - Beautiful Tri-level home in desirable Hilltop Estates located in South Huntsville. 4 large bedrooms 2 full and 1 half bath. Large family room with fireplace. Large formal living room overlooking beautiful front porch and yard with mature trees and landscaping. Dining room leads to deck overlooking wooded back yard. All bedrooms are upstairs, one bedroom has built in bookshelves, could be used as a home office. Newly remodeled. Come see this beautiful home today!



(RLNE5069311)