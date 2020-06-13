Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:18 AM

72 Apartments for rent in Hueytown, AL with balcony

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
127 Avalon Avenue
127 Avalon Avenue, Hueytown, AL
3 Bedrooms
$895
Home for rent in Hueytown! - This home is a single family home located in Hueytown, AL. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a large back yard, a large open back deck, fresh paint, and it was newly remodeled.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1685 2nd Ave S
1685 2nd Avenue, Hueytown, AL
3 Bedrooms
$775
1260 sqft
What a cute house!!! Beautiful 3BR/1BA home in Dolomite with screened front porch, flat,fenced backyard and storage building. Inside, you'll find a beautifully renovated kitchen, an extra sitting room, dining room and more.

Last updated June 13 at 05:19am
1 Unit Available
330 Harlem Ave
330 Harlem Avenue, Hueytown, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
1 MONTH RENT FREE! Check out this beautiful full brick all-electric home. It features 4 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths. Hardwood floors throughout the main living area. There's a separate laundry room off of the kitchen.

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
1319 27th Avenue North
1319 27th Avenue North, Hueytown, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
2046 sqft
Don't miss out on this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Hueytown! It has new flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances, and a back deck perfect for entertaining! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management.

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
224 Lakeland Avenue
224 Lakeland Avenue, Hueytown, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1176 sqft
You have found your home! Just the right amount of room for anyone in this 3-bedroom/1-bath home in Hueytown. Features including stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and an eat-in kitchen.

Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
517 Harlem Avenue
517 Harlem Avenue, Hueytown, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,065
1221 sqft
This is a home you do not want to miss, with 3 bedrooms 1.5 bathrooms it has a huge den, great patio for large gatherings, and a garage... This home meets every need AND your wants! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management.
Results within 5 miles of Hueytown
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sand Ridge
15 Units Available
The Oxmoor
2850 Venice Rd SW, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,123
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,292
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,366
1491 sqft
A gated community that features intrusion alarms, walk-in closets and rainfall showers. Amenities include a 24-hour gym, a fire pit and a dog park. Minutes to downtown Birmingham via Interstates 20 or 65 or Hwy 11.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sand Ridge
13 Units Available
Stonegate
101 Leaf Lake Blvd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,015
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1517 sqft
Luxury meets comfort in these spacious homes with hardwood floors, expansive windows, designer kitchens and other unique finishes. Located in a quiet neighborhood of Birmingham with pool, dog park, tennis court, and more.

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
804 2nd Avenue
804 2nd Avenue, Pleasant Grove, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1739 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
533 9th Terrace
533 9th Terrace, Pleasant Grove, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1410 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
212 Ridgewood Avenue
212 Ridgewood Avenue, Fairfield, AL
3 Bedrooms
$892
1270 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Park
1 Unit Available
1606 49th Street Ensley
1606 49th Street Ensley, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$585
1606 49th St W (Central Park are) - For Rent: 3 Bedrooms/1 Bath Large Living Room All electric Fenced Yard Deck on Back Bus stop within 2 blocks Call today!!! Showing Agent: (205) 369-6331 Nan Office: (205) 985-1010 Property is managed

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1201 10th Way
1201 10th Way, Pleasant Grove, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,440
1201 10th Way Available 07/22/20 Home for Rent in Pleasant Grove..

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5848 Cheshire Cove Trail
5848 Cheshire Cove Trail, Jefferson County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,540
Home for Rent in McCalla... Available to View with 48 Hours Notice!!! DEPOSIT PENDING!!! - This beautiful brick home has an open floor plan complete with hardwood floors, granite counter tops, and spacious bedrooms.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1504 13th Ave N
1504 13th Avenue North, Bessemer, AL
4 Bedrooms
$750
1504 13th Ave N Bessemer - FOR RENT:::: 4 bedrooms/1 bath Living room/dining room combo 4 nice size bedrooms Large front yard Large front porch Convenient to Bessemer Shopping CALL TODAY!!!!!!!!!!!! (205) 369-6331 Showing Agent: Nan (205)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5828 Cheshire Cove Trail
5828 Cheshire Cove Trail, Jefferson County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,710
Home for Rent in McCalla...Available to View NOW! - Great 4 bedroom, 2 bath with 2 car garage! Open floor plan. Master and 3 guest bedrooms on main level. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Master bath has double vanity.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Belview Heights
1 Unit Available
4804 Terrace M
4804 Terrace M, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$750
1429 sqft
- Please apply online (https://decas.appfolio.com/listings) so we can better serve you in a timely fashion.

Last updated June 13 at 05:19am
1 Unit Available
728 Glen Crest Dr
728 Glen Crest Drive, Fairfield, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1052 sqft
Single story all brick home ready for immediate move in! Quietly nestled away on a private street, this offers an ideal location in Fairfield with easy access to shops, schools, major roads, and more.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Green Acres
1 Unit Available
1509 58TH ST
1509 58th Street, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$900
Brick 3 bed 1 bath conveniently located in Central Park. Central heat and air. sec 8 OK

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
226 59TH ST
226 59th Street, Fairfield, AL
3 Bedrooms
$995
Check out this BEAUTIFUL all brick home locating in the Fairfield Community. This 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home features hardwood flooring throughout, spacious rooms, formal dining area and completely updated kitchen.

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
115 Republic Ave
115 Republic Avenue, Bessemer, AL
3 Bedrooms
$925
1295 sqft
Check out this new 3 bed, 2 bath listing in Bessemer!! It will go FAST!! All newly renovated inside with granite counter tops, fresh modern paint, luxury flooring, and new fixtures throughout!! On the exterior there is a carport, storage building

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
420 4th Ave
420 4th Avenue, Pleasant Grove, AL
2 Bedrooms
$700
1192 sqft
COMING SOON to the market in Pleasant Grove! This 2 Bedroom/1 Bathroom property is a quaint gem! Completely renovated bathroom and kitchen with granite counter tops and refinished cabinets. Spacious living area and HUGE rooms with brand new carpet.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3559 Misty Hollow Drive
3559 Misty Hollow Drive, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
Beautiful New Home on Cul de Sac with Fenced Backyard in Bessemer, Al...
Results within 10 miles of Hueytown
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Glen Iris
68 Units Available
Valora at Homewood
915 Valley Ridge Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$795
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1784 sqft
Valora at Homewood offers newly renovated spacious garden style and town-home floor plans. Renovations include modern color schemes, stainless steel appliances and designer plank flooring.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Hueytown, AL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Hueytown renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

