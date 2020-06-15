All apartments in Hueytown
Home
/
Hueytown, AL
/
127 Avalon Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

127 Avalon Avenue

127 Avalon Avenue · (205) 841-2250
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

127 Avalon Avenue, Hueytown, AL 35023

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 127 Avalon Avenue · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Home for rent in Hueytown! - This home is a single family home located in Hueytown, AL. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a large back yard, a large open back deck, fresh paint, and it was newly remodeled. Pets are allowed on a case by case basis at the owner's discretion. Available to move in NOW!

Potential tenant(s) MUST pass the qualifications listed on www.turnkeyal.com. Please view our Rental Requirements under the Tenants tab. You may call our office Mon-Fri from 9-3 at 205-841-2250.

(RLNE5787883)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 Avalon Avenue have any available units?
127 Avalon Avenue has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 127 Avalon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
127 Avalon Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 Avalon Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 127 Avalon Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 127 Avalon Avenue offer parking?
No, 127 Avalon Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 127 Avalon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 127 Avalon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 Avalon Avenue have a pool?
No, 127 Avalon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 127 Avalon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 127 Avalon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 127 Avalon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 127 Avalon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 127 Avalon Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 127 Avalon Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
