253 Bentmoor Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Home in Helena, AL For Rent!!! Coming Soon! DEPOSIT PENDING!!! - Fabulous Home in Old Cahaba Subdivision in Helena! Choose your lease term from the 2 options below:



$1,610.00/month for a 2 year lease agreement

OR

$1,660.00/month for a 1 year lease agreement!



4 Bedroom / 2.5 Baths, 2 Car Garage! Kitchen appliances included, formal dining room, eat in kitchen, large living room with wood burning fireplace, large master bedroom with spacious closet! Large fenced in backyard.



Home is pet friendly!



*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.



The security deposit for the home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.



Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/faq



www.AlabamaRentalManagers.com



(RLNE5891014)