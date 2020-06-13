17 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Gulf Shores, AL
To live in Gulf Shores is to live near the Gulf of Mexico. "I vote we go to the Gulf of Mexico...Palm trees call me, oh that's the place I want to be. Down where the southern breezes blow. On the Gulf of Mexico" (Alabama, 'Gulf of Mexico').
Gulf Shores appears to be a sleepy beach town upon first glance, but just as you dip your feet in the ocean, you get stung -- by a giant jellyfish! Okay, they're not gigantic, but learning to avoid them is an important skill to acquire if you plan on swimming in the ocean. Gulf Shores is home to 9,741 people, and it is decidedly a beach city. There is no getting around this fact. Get used to the sand under your feet and the sea breeze at your back. A lot of places claim to have a golden coast, and for many that's arguably true. The Gulf Shores just states it has a big beach. There's no arguing that. The beach here is big. And there is gold to be found, so long as you bring a high-tech metal detector. See more
Finding an apartment in Gulf Shores that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.