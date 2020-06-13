17 Apartments for rent in Gulf Shores, AL with balcony

To live in Gulf Shores is to live near the Gulf of Mexico. "I vote we go to the Gulf of Mexico...Palm trees call me, oh that's the place I want to be. Down where the southern breezes blow. On the Gulf of Mexico" (Alabama, 'Gulf of Mexico').

Gulf Shores appears to be a sleepy beach town upon first glance, but just as you dip your feet in the ocean, you get stung -- by a giant jellyfish! Okay, they're not gigantic, but learning to avoid them is an important skill to acquire if you plan on swimming in the ocean. Gulf Shores is home to 9,741 people, and it is decidedly a beach city. There is no getting around this fact. Get used to the sand under your feet and the sea breeze at your back. A lot of places claim to have a golden coast, and for many that's arguably true. The Gulf Shores just states it has a big beach. There's no arguing that. The beach here is big. And there is gold to be found, so long as you bring a high-tech metal detector.