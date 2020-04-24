All apartments in Graysville
349 Center Avenue Northwest
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:11 PM

349 Center Avenue Northwest

349 Center Avenue Northwest · (205) 346-7986
Location

349 Center Avenue Northwest, Graysville, AL 35073

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$925

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1312 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1233899

Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a huge, fenced in flat yard! Completely remodeled and move in ready!

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

This property comes in as-is condition.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 349 Center Avenue Northwest have any available units?
349 Center Avenue Northwest has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 349 Center Avenue Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
349 Center Avenue Northwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 349 Center Avenue Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 349 Center Avenue Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 349 Center Avenue Northwest offer parking?
No, 349 Center Avenue Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 349 Center Avenue Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 349 Center Avenue Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 349 Center Avenue Northwest have a pool?
No, 349 Center Avenue Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 349 Center Avenue Northwest have accessible units?
No, 349 Center Avenue Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 349 Center Avenue Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 349 Center Avenue Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 349 Center Avenue Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 349 Center Avenue Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
