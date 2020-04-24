349 Center Avenue Northwest

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1233899



Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a huge, fenced in flat yard! Completely remodeled and move in ready!



Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.



This property comes in as-is condition.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.