All apartments in Grayson Valley
Find more places like 2189 Cheshire Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grayson Valley, AL
/
2189 Cheshire Drive
Last updated July 16 2020 at 8:50 AM

2189 Cheshire Drive

2189 Cheshire Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grayson Valley
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2189 Cheshire Drive, Grayson Valley, AL 35235

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator
Electric Stove
Dishwasher

This home features carpet flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, tile flooring in the kitchen and the bathroom. The unit has a living room. Washer and Dryer hook-up.

This house also includes:
Gas Water Heater
Gas Heating
Central Cooling System

Additional information:
Ceiling Fans
Patio
Driveway
Fenced Yard

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority and gkhouses.com before leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information, and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2189 Cheshire Drive have any available units?
2189 Cheshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grayson Valley, AL.
What amenities does 2189 Cheshire Drive have?
Some of 2189 Cheshire Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2189 Cheshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2189 Cheshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2189 Cheshire Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2189 Cheshire Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grayson Valley.
Does 2189 Cheshire Drive offer parking?
No, 2189 Cheshire Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2189 Cheshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2189 Cheshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2189 Cheshire Drive have a pool?
No, 2189 Cheshire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2189 Cheshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 2189 Cheshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2189 Cheshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2189 Cheshire Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2189 Cheshire Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2189 Cheshire Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Grayson Valley 2 BedroomsGrayson Valley Apartments with Balconies
Grayson Valley Apartments with GaragesGrayson Valley Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Grayson Valley Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALAnniston, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCenter Point, ALCullman, ALGardendale, AL
Pell City, ALMoody, ALGadsden, ALMargaret, ALWarrior, ALCalera, ALPleasant Grove, ALPinson, ALTarrant, ALChelsea, ALBessemer, AL
Graysville, ALHueytown, ALIrondale, ALLeeds, ALHelena, ALSylacauga, ALClay, ALMidfield, ALFairfield, ALLincoln, ALOxford, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamThe University of Alabama
Birmingham Southern CollegeJefferson State Community College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus