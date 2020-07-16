2189 Cheshire Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher ceiling fan carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

The home comes with an appliance package that includes:

Refrigerator

Electric Stove

Dishwasher



This home features carpet flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, tile flooring in the kitchen and the bathroom. The unit has a living room. Washer and Dryer hook-up.



This house also includes:

Gas Water Heater

Gas Heating

Central Cooling System



Additional information:

Ceiling Fans

Patio

Driveway

Fenced Yard



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority and gkhouses.com before leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information, and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.