Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:33 PM

102 Apartments for rent in Fairfield, AL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fairfield apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv...

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
913 Oakview Cir
913 Oakview Circle, Fairfield, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
975 sqft
Welcome home to 913 Oakview Circle! This charming 3bedroom/1bath home features hardwood flooring through-out, tile flooring in bath, washer & dryer connection, electric stove/ refrigerator, enclosed back yard, storage closet with carport.
Results within 1 mile of Fairfield

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Wylam
732 Atalla Street
732 Attalla Street, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$638
744 sqft
Two bedroom one bath house for rent - This two bedroom one bath house is for rent. The house sits on a flat parcel and has a fenced back yard with a storage shed. There is also a carport to protect your car.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
4801 MAIN ST
4801 Main Street, Brighton, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1625 sqft
*** On security system Realtor Showings Only For questions call 1-866-325-8716*** Move-in ready 3BR 2BA brick ranch with an enclosed porch features an open floor plan with hardwood flooring! Fall in love with the bright eat-in kitchen with

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Belview Heights
829 51st Street Ensley
829 51st Street Ensley, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$585
829 51st St W - FOR RENT::: 2 bedroom/1 bath + BONUS ROOM!!! Bonus room can be used for a small bedroom, office, tv room, study craft room- Possibilities are endless! Parking off the street Flat Yard All electric - Near Fairfield HS & close to
Results within 5 miles of Fairfield
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
61 Units Available
Industrial Center
Avenues of Lakeshore
901 Wildwood Xing, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$836
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,337
1268 sqft
Scenic inspiration surrounds The Avenues of Lakeshore (fka Wildwood Crossings) with graceful woods and a tranquil creek complimenting this vibrant apartment home community.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
20 Units Available
Sand Ridge
The Village At Lakeshore
251 London Parkway, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,460
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,171
1478 sqft
This upscale community features a pet park, clubhouse and resort-style pool. Apartment features include designer cabinetry, walk-in closets and open floorplans. Red Mountain Park and Bluff Park Shopping Center are just short drives away.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
Sand Ridge
The Oxmoor
2850 Venice Rd SW, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,191
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1491 sqft
A gated community that features intrusion alarms, walk-in closets and rainfall showers. Amenities include a 24-hour gym, a fire pit and a dog park. Minutes to downtown Birmingham via Interstates 20 or 65 or Hwy 11.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
Sand Ridge
Stonegate
101 Leaf Lake Blvd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,451
1517 sqft
Luxury meets comfort in these spacious homes with hardwood floors, expansive windows, designer kitchens and other unique finishes. Located in a quiet neighborhood of Birmingham with pool, dog park, tennis court, and more.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
Ashby at Ross Bridge
2000 Ashby Ln, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,222
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,594
1357 sqft
Located just outside of Birmingham. A variety of one, two and three bedrooms featuring on-site maintenance, a 24-hour fitness gym, a business center, a cyber cafe and more.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sand Ridge
152 Singapore Circle
152 Singapore Circle, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1140 sqft
PENDING APPLICATION!! - Welcome Home to 152 Singapore Circle! Come see this nice freshly painted 2bedroom/2bath townhouse conveniently located in Oxmoor Ridge.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1017 Avenue G
1017 Avenue G, Bessemer, AL
3 Bedrooms
$975
1274 sqft
This property located in Bessemer has 3 beds, 2 bath. Newly renovated Granite Counters and luxury flooring throughout!! A Garage, a Sunroom and an extra den! Call us NOW and schedule a showing at 205-410-8785!!

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
1 Unit Available
804 2nd Avenue
804 2nd Avenue, Pleasant Grove, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1739 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Jones Valley
2828 Dowell Ave SW
2828 Dowell Avenue Southwest, Birmingham, AL
4 Bedrooms
$899
2114 sqft
2828 Dowell Ave SW - FOR RENT: *You can view the property now but Will be available for move in approximately 6/22/20 * 4 Bedrooms/2 Baths Large Kitchen Fresh paint and new flooring Large Rooms Carport in back CALL TODAY!!! (205)369-6331

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1133 Skyline Dr
1133 Skyline Drive, Forestdale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$935
1020 sqft
This cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath house in the Forestdale area is a perfect place for you to call home! This adorable home is newly remodeled with TONS of upgrades! Spacious rooms, large kitchen, carport, storage building and so much more! Call for your

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
633 McShan Dr Hueytown AL 35023
633 Mcshan Drive, Hueytown, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1040 sqft
Wonderful home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. This house has a carport. The house has wood and tile flooring all throughout. The kitchen has very nice cabinet space, tile flooring, and granite countertops.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:23pm
1 Unit Available
3007 20th St N
3007 20th Street North, Hueytown, AL
2 Bedrooms
$850
940 sqft
This is a great house for you! Cute inside and out, it features 2 nice sized bedrooms and a bath in between for easy access from each bedroom. The kitchen has been recently updated. Gas heat and gas water heater.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 09:23pm
1 Unit Available
2517 21st St N
2517 21st Street, Hueytown, AL
3 Bedrooms
$795
1028 sqft
Come see this charming 3 bed 1bath home today. There is a nice covered front porch perfect for enjoying the weather. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space with a laundry room off of the back. Gas heat and gas water heater.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
2417 Abbeyglen Circle
2417 Abbeyglen Circle, Hoover, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2641 sqft
Stunning Rental in ROSS BRIDGE, with soaring ceilings and hardwood floors! 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, with a spacious, flat back yard. Within walking distance to the community pool, playground & town center, where you'll find shopping and restaurants.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
3122 Allison-Bonnett Memorial Drive - 1
3122 Allison-Bonnett Memorial Drive, Hueytown, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1484 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL!!! $100 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT! Allison-Bonnett! - Great location in Hueytown. This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house with a large flat yard won't last long.

1 of 8

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
Sandusky
808 Ozark Court
808 Ozark Court, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1760 sqft
Walk into this ranch style home. The kitchen has ample cabinet space and stainless steel appliances, including a flat-top stove. There is a full bathroom and laundry room off of the kitchen.

1 of 6

Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
517 Harlem Avenue
517 Harlem Avenue, Hueytown, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,065
1221 sqft
This is a home you do not want to miss, with 3 bedrooms 1.5 bathrooms it has a huge den, great patio for large gatherings, and a garage... This home meets every need AND your wants! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management.

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3700 Sharon Ln
3700 Sharon Lane, Hueytown, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1750 sqft
3 Beds & 3 Baths House / Pet-Friendly* / Section 8 Accepted - The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator Electric Stove Dishwasher This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, tile

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Industrial Center
2762 Village Place
2762 Village Pl, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1406 sqft
2762 Village Place Available 08/01/20 BRAND NEW home in a convenient location of OXMOOR VILLAGE- CLOSE TO SAMFORD! - **THIS HOME IS LOCATED OFF OF OXMOOR ROAD AND LAKESHORE** This brand new-two story home has everything you want in your new home!
Results within 10 miles of Fairfield
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
57 Units Available
Glen Iris
Valora at Homewood
915 Valley Ridge Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$795
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1784 sqft
Valora at Homewood offers newly renovated spacious garden style and town-home floor plans. Renovations include modern color schemes, stainless steel appliances and designer plank flooring.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Fairfield, AL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fairfield apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

