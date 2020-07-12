Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:56 PM

74 Apartments for rent in Clay, AL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Clay apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
5515 Eden Drive
5515 Eden Dr, Clay, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,585
2099 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

1 of 15

Last updated March 5 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
5289 Tyler Loop Road
5289 Tyler Loop Road, Clay, AL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1318 sqft
*Move in by 2/29/20 and receive $500 off full first month's rent with a 13-15 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
Results within 1 mile of Clay

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2421 7th Pl NE
2421 7th Place Northeast, Center Point, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,135
2692 sqft
This house is a GREAT Find!!! Located in a great, convenient neighborhood in the Clay-Chalkville school district- This beautiful 4 bedroom / 2.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
1800 Lyle Drive
1800 Lyle Drive, Grayson Valley, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1326 sqft


1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
1 Unit Available
1725 Sam Drive
1725 Sam Drive Northeast, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1521 sqft
There is lots to love about this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. It has 2 living rooms, and open dining area, and an updated kitchen. There is also a screened in back porch with a fenced-in backyard. Don't forget the one car garage!.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5883 Tyler Loop Rd
5883 Tyler Loop Road, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$955
1100 sqft
All newly renovated property located in Pinson with 3 beds, 2 bath, granite counters, luxury flooring, a storage building and a covered porch!!

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
1720 Sam Drive
1720 Sam Drive Northeast, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1440 sqft


1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
1 Unit Available
2635 Streetman Circle
2635 Streetman Circle, Grayson Valley, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1536 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive your 1st FULL MONTH rent free if leased and moved in before July 31st.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
1 Unit Available
2729 Wood Drive Northeast
2729 Wood Drive Northeast, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$970
1354 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has beautiful hardwood floors throughout. With a LARGE living room and separate dining area, you are sure to have plenty of space for everyone.

1 of 19

Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
1 Unit Available
2701 7th Place NE
2701 7th Place Northeast, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$860
Spacious Home in Centerpoint, AL!! Available to View NOW!! **3D Tour Available!!** DEPOSIT PENDING!!! - **Want to view this home from the comfort of your couch? Simply copy and paste the link below directly into your browser to start touring

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
1 Unit Available
2600 Carmel Road
2600 Carmel Road, Grayson Valley, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,325
1502 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 5 miles of Clay
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
29 Units Available
Onyx at 600
600 Earline Cir, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$600
927 sqft
Welcome to Onyx at 600 Apartments. Please know our community is under new ownership and management. These recent changes will lead to improved customer service satisfaction and the overall quality of community living.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
27 Units Available
South Roebuck
Ascot Place
544 Gadsden Hwy, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$655
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$915
1163 sqft
Excellent location close to Roebuck Plaza, Alabama Theater, and Railroad Park. Community includes playground, sand volleyball court, and fitness center. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, dining spaces, and lighted vanities.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
$
13 Units Available
Liberty Highlands
Somerset at Trussville
3539 Mary Taylor Rd, Birmingham, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$907
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1039 sqft
The layouts at Somerset at Trussville Apartments, community design and amenities are top of the line. You'll be able to pick the floor plan that fits your taste by choosing from our several studio, 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom and 3 bedroom layouts.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Killbough Springs
1181 Dogwood Lane
1181 Dogwood Lane, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$895
Home for rent in Birmingham!!! - Come see this adorable 3 bed/1 bath property in Roebuck Garden Estates! This one level home has beautiful hardwood and tile floors throughout.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2244 2nd Place NE
2244 2nd Place Northeast, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$860
Remodeled home available for rent in Center Point! HALF OFF SECURITY DEPOSIT!!! Deposit Pending!!! - **LEASE AND MOVE IN BY 4/15/2020 AND PAY 1/2 SECURITY DEPOSIT ON A 13-MONTH LEASE*** Charming, newly remodeled one level brick home for rent on a

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Huffman
1108 Kiser Rd
1108 Kiser Road, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$835
1066 sqft
Welcome home to 1108 Kiser Road! This charming 3bedroom/1bath beautiful home has great curb appeal fenced back yard, with 1 car garage. Unique hardwood flooring and spacious kitchen plenty of workspace/storage and eat in area.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
2122 5th Way Northwest
2122 5th Way Northwest, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1482 sqft
Full renovated single family all brick house.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
1 Unit Available
5794 Henry Black Drive
5794 Henry Black Dr, Pinson, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1548 sqft


1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4510 Spearman Road
4510 Spearman Road, Pinson, AL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1192 sqft
4510 Spearman Rd - Please email tradingearth.office@gmail.com for viewing information. Please visit our website at www.rentingearth.com for more information and to apply for a property.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
4524 Oak Dr
4524 Oak Drive, Pinson, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
2208 sqft
This house is GORGEOUS! Located on a Great street in Pinson, it has a LOT to offer! Nice large fenced in lot with a huge covered patio in back! Inside features 4 beds, 2 baths and a huge open floor plan! Also there is a 1 car garage and extra

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
123 Dogwood Circle
123 Dogwood Lane, Blount County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1040 sqft


1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
1 Unit Available
432 Shelterwood Circle
432 Shelterwood Circle, Blount County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1400 sqft


1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sun Valley
612 26th Ave NW
612 26th Avenue Northwest, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1055 sqft
3 Beds & 1 Bath House / Pet-Friendly* / Section 8 Accepted - The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator This home features laminate flooring throughout the living areas, the bedrooms and the kitchen.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Clay, AL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Clay apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

