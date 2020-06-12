/
3 bedroom apartments
113 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Clay, AL
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5329 Tyler Loop Road
5329 Tyler Loop Road, Clay, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
Home available for rent in Pinson!!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!!! Deposit Pending!!! - Home with beautiful renovations in the kitchen and bathrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
5922 Debbie Drive
5922 Debbie Drive, Clay, AL
Come view this beautiful home in Trussville! It has an eat-in kitchen with black appliances including a flat-top stove. There is a shaded back porch, and a fenced-in area for pets.
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
5896 Old Springville Road
5896 Old Springville Road Northeast, Clay, AL
3 Bedrooms
$945
1072 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
5554 Spanish Trce
5554 Spanish Trace, Clay, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1382 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Beautiful house waiting for you! Fenced in backyard. Large deck and porch. Split level home. Fans in all the bedrooms. 2 bedrooms upstairs and 1 downstairs.
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
5394 Balboa Avenue
5394 Balboa Avenue, Clay, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1633 sqft
Welcome to this home in Pinson! You will love this spacious floor plan! This home also features a split area in the backyard for a garden! The backyard is also fenced in and the home itself is beautifully renovated.
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
6237 Moss Rock Dr
6237 Moss Rock Drive, Clay, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1157 sqft
Start Packing! This one level brick home features an Eat-in kitchen off of the spacious living room. A laundry room on the main level. Gas heat and gas water heater. Three roomy bedrooms and one with its own bathroom.
Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
5219 Jean Drive
5219 Jean Drive, Clay, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1096 sqft
Half off 2nd Months rent and a Free 50 Inch TV if you sign a lease by the end of the month!!! The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator (available during move-in) Electric Stove (available during move-in) This home
Last updated March 5 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
5289 Tyler Loop Road
5289 Tyler Loop Road, Clay, AL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1318 sqft
*Move in by 2/29/20 and receive $500 off full first month's rent with a 13-15 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
Last updated June 12 at 06:54pm
4 Units Available
Livingston Oaks
5401 Livingston Oaks Cir, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$980
1280 sqft
Extravagance you can afford! There's a special feeling and warmth about the place you call home. The team at Livingston Oaks is committed to creating that perfect sense of home.
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
2207 Vicki Drive
2207 Vicky Drive, Grayson Valley, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1658 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6454 Telia Dr
6454 Telia Drive, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
Newly Updated 3 bed 2 bath in Pinson! - Property Id: 299752 Recently updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Pinson is available today! This home has new hardwood flooring, fresh paint inside and out, and new back deck.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2290 Cheshire Dr
2290 Cheshire Drive, Grayson Valley, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1272 sqft
3 Beds & 1.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6511 Womack Road
6511 Womack Road, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1454 sqft
Pinson - JUST REDUCED AND MOVE-IN SPECIALl!!!! Your first month is HALF OFF, call today for more details DON'T MISS OUT as this is only good until June 15th!!! This completely remodeled home boasts 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, Living Room, a Large
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1721 Maralyn Drive
1721 Maralyn Drive, Jefferson County, AL
1721 Maralyn Drive - FOR RENT: 5 bedrooms/3 baths Appliances remaining: Stove, Fridge, Microwave, Dishwasher Fireplace 2 car attached garage Deck on back of house Close to Trussville CALL TODAY!!!! (205) 369-6331 Showing Agent: Nan (205)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1305 Grayson Valley Pkwy
1305 Grayson Valley Parkway, Grayson Valley, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1305 Grayson Valley Pkwy Available 07/27/20 *Home For Rent in Grayson Valley!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - Cute 3 bedroom, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2829 Micmac Dr.
2829 Micmac Drive, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$875
984 sqft
- Please apply online (https://decas.appfolio.com/listings) so we can better serve you in a timely fashion.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5152 Hidden Cove Circle
5152 Hidden Cove Circle, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1457 sqft
5152 Hidden Cove Circle Available 06/22/20 Coming Soon! - Welcome home to 5152 Hidden Cove Circle! A large 3br/2ba garden style home with a spacious family room w/ gas log fireplace and a TV niche.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2306 Spencer Ln
2306 Spencer Lane, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$925
1008 sqft
This gem has 3 bedrooms and two baths, with tons of unfinished basement space. Newly updated with granite counter tops and luxury vinyl flooring, this house is a must see! Call 205-410-8785 to schedule an appointment.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2739 6th St NE
2739 6th Street Northeast, Jefferson County, AL
This GORGEOUS home is HUGE! This is a very spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home complete with a den and family room! The fabulous deck and yard are perfect for entertaining! Call today for an appointment, this one will go FAST!!
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
721 Country View Dr
721 Countryview Drive Northeast, Jefferson County, AL
Great 4 bed 2 bath home in NE Center Point area! This home is on a nice street, has a great yard with a back deck that's great for entertaining, and secured parking! Inside there is a spacious kitchen, separate laundry area, and storage.
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
6011 Dewey Heights Road
6011 Dewey Heights Road, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1073 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
2716 6th Street Northeast
2716 6th Street Northeast, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1554 sqft
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
1674 English Knoll Lane
1674 English Knoll Lane, Birmingham, AL
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
2118 Old Springville Road
2118 Old Springville Road, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
2168 sqft
