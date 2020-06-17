329 Sunhill Rd NW

Amenities
2Bed/2Bath Home - Pet-friendly & Section 8 accepted - 2 bedroom 2 bathroom located in Center Point. Pet-friendly & Section 8 accepted
The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator
Electric Stove
This home features laminate flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, laminate flooring in the kitchen and tile in the bathroom.
The unit has a living, dining room and den. Washer and Dryer hook-up.
This house also includes:
Electric Water Heater
Gas Heating
Central Cooling System
Additional information:
Ceiling Fans
Basement
Carport
Fenced Yard
Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority and gkhouses.com before leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information, and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.
(RLNE5233751)