329 Sunhill Rd NW

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly carport ceiling fan range refrigerator

2Bed/2Bath Home - Pet-friendly & Section 8 accepted - 2 bedroom 2 bathroom located in Center Point. Pet-friendly & Section 8 accepted



The home comes with an appliance package that includes:

Refrigerator

Electric Stove



This home features laminate flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, laminate flooring in the kitchen and tile in the bathroom.



The unit has a living, dining room and den. Washer and Dryer hook-up.



This house also includes:

Electric Water Heater

Gas Heating

Central Cooling System



Additional information:

Ceiling Fans

Basement

Carport

Fenced Yard



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority and gkhouses.com before leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information, and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.



