Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

329 Sunhill Rd NW

329 Sunhill Road Northwest · (205) 940-6363
Location

329 Sunhill Road Northwest, Center Point, AL 35215

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 329 Sunhill Rd NW · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
carport
parking
2Bed/2Bath Home - Pet-friendly & Section 8 accepted - 2 bedroom 2 bathroom located in Center Point. Pet-friendly & Section 8 accepted

The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator
Electric Stove

This home features laminate flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, laminate flooring in the kitchen and tile in the bathroom.

The unit has a living, dining room and den. Washer and Dryer hook-up.

This house also includes:
Electric Water Heater
Gas Heating
Central Cooling System

Additional information:
Ceiling Fans
Basement
Carport
Fenced Yard

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority and gkhouses.com before leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information, and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.

(RLNE5233751)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 329 Sunhill Rd NW have any available units?
329 Sunhill Rd NW has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 329 Sunhill Rd NW have?
Some of 329 Sunhill Rd NW's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 329 Sunhill Rd NW currently offering any rent specials?
329 Sunhill Rd NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 329 Sunhill Rd NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 329 Sunhill Rd NW is pet friendly.
Does 329 Sunhill Rd NW offer parking?
Yes, 329 Sunhill Rd NW does offer parking.
Does 329 Sunhill Rd NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 329 Sunhill Rd NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 329 Sunhill Rd NW have a pool?
No, 329 Sunhill Rd NW does not have a pool.
Does 329 Sunhill Rd NW have accessible units?
No, 329 Sunhill Rd NW does not have accessible units.
Does 329 Sunhill Rd NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 329 Sunhill Rd NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 329 Sunhill Rd NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 329 Sunhill Rd NW does not have units with air conditioning.
