Center Point, AL
2244 2nd Place NE
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

2244 2nd Place NE

2244 2nd Place Northeast · (205) 824-5008 ext. 109
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2244 2nd Place Northeast, Center Point, AL 35215

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2244 2nd Place NE · Avail. now

$860

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Remodeled home available for rent in Center Point! HALF OFF SECURITY DEPOSIT!!! Deposit Pending!!! - **LEASE AND MOVE IN BY 4/15/2020 AND PAY 1/2 SECURITY DEPOSIT ON A 13-MONTH LEASE***

Charming, newly remodeled one level brick home for rent on a quiet street. 3 bedrooms/1 bath. Beautiful refinished hardwood floors and new vinyl hardwood floors in kitchen and den. The entire home has been freshly painted! All 3 bedrooms have ceiling fans and are in close proximity to the newly renovated bathroom. Access the back covered patio and fenced in backyard through one of the bedrooms. In addition to the living room that overlooks the front yard, there is also a den right off the kitchen with a moss rock fireplace! Large detached 2 car garage behind the home with additional storage room. This home is a must-see!

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.

***The security deposit for the rental home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee (non-refundable) is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.

If you place a security deposit on the rental home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit is placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.

Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our rental policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5326027)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

