11 Apartments for rent in Calera, AL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Calera renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
397 Camden Cove Circle
397 Camden Cove Circle, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1374 sqft
The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator Electric Stove Dishwasher Washer & Dryer This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas, carpet in the bedrooms, laminate flooring in the kitchen, and tile in

1 Unit Available
201 Hampton Dr
201 Hampton Lane, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1172 sqft
3 Beds & 2 Baths House / Pet-Friendly*/ No Section 8 - The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator Electric Stove Dishwasher Microwave This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the kitchen,

1 Unit Available
116 DAVENTRY DR
116 Daventry Drive, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Daventry Subdivision in Calera, AL. Conveniently located approximately 1 mile to I-65, and 6 miles from Alabaster Colonial shopping mall. Subdivision has own private community pool that’s perfect for family and kids.

1 Unit Available
1203 Village Trail
1203 Village Trail, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1302 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off your first full month's rent OR evenly split over the lease terms, IF leased and moved in before May 3rd! Come view this beautiful home in the Waterford neighborhood of Calera! It has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms and plenty
1 Unit Available
549 North Grande View Trail
549 North Grande View Trail, Alabaster, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,910
549 North Grande View Trail Available 07/10/20 Home for Rent in Grande View Estates...Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!!! - Brand New 4 bedroom, 2.

1 Unit Available
232 CHURCH ST
232 Church Street, Wilton, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1472 sqft
This adorable 3bd/2ba home has lots of character & charm. Large living space with real hardwood floors throughout. Separate kitchen w/ all appliances included. Spacious dining area for entertaining guest.
1 Unit Available
28 Magnolia Way
28 Magnolia Way, Shelby County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$975
1479 sqft
This amazing home is a MUST SEE!! This 4 bedroom/ 2 bath house is newly remodeled; complete with new flooring, tile, fixtures, paint and many more features! Call us today to schedule your appointment at 205-410-8785

1 Unit Available
142 Sugar Drive
142 Sugar Drive, Pelham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1300 sqft
The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator Electric Stove Dishwasher This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas, carpet in the bedrooms, and tile flooring in the kitchen and the bathrooms.

1 Unit Available
122 St. Charles Drive
122 St Charles Drive, Helena, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
122 St. Charles Drive Available 06/26/20 Great Home in the Heart of Helena - Available to View!!! - Call today to schedule a viewing!! Located in the Heart of Helena, this 3BR/2BA home all on one level is ready for immediate possession.

1 Unit Available
217 Lacey Ave
217 Lacey Ave, Alabaster, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2008 sqft
Wonderful home in Alabaster! - Property Id: 299240 This 3 bedroom/2 bath has tile and hardwood floors in dining room, Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, screened in porch with storage closet make this home a dream.

1 Unit Available
102 Canyon Trail
102 Canyon Park Trail, Pelham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1170 sqft
Beautiful, one-story, updated home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. This house has shiny hardwood flooring in the living room and a lovely gas log fireplace. Blinds on the windows throughout the house.
City Guide for Calera, AL

With the large number of limestone deposits in the area, one might think that a city like Calera, Alabama, should have the stone at least mentioned in its name somewhere. That would be right. Calera is actually derived from the Spanish word for "the deposits."

With a violent crime rate nearly two and a half times lower than the rest of Alabama, Calera appears to be a safe haven within a state that traditionally has higher crime rates than America overall. This is obviously a huge draw for many people, but no one really knew just how big of a draw until 2010. Between the turn of the new millennium and 2010, Calera became the quickest growing city in all of Alabama. A quadrupled population increase can understandably garner that title. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Calera, AL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Calera renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

