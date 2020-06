Amenities

968 McAllister Drive (Calera) - You will love this 3BR/2BA patio home in Calera's Savannah Pointe community. Super cute house with a large eat-in kitchen, terrific backyard and covered patio. You don't want to miss this one!



To get more information on rental requirements and instructions or to schedule a viewing of this property, contact Birmingham Property Management professionals Walton & Tower Real Estate at https://www.waltontower.com/how-to-apply/. Please include the property address in your inquiry.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4496191)