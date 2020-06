Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Relax and enjoy this Charming Townhome located in Townside Square in Calera This home features a generous amount of space waiting on you to call home. The home has 3 bdrm 2.5 bath, Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer Connections. Garage Parking. Call and get your name on the waiting list now. These won't last long