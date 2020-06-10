All apartments in Calera
161 Old Ivy Road
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:39 PM

161 Old Ivy Road

161 Old Ivy Road · (205) 433-0170
Location

161 Old Ivy Road, Calera, AL 35040

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,510

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1412 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This gorgeous 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home will not last long. It features a beautiful kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, new flooring, and paint! This home will not last long so schedule your visit today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 161 Old Ivy Road have any available units?
161 Old Ivy Road has a unit available for $1,510 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 161 Old Ivy Road currently offering any rent specials?
161 Old Ivy Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 161 Old Ivy Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 161 Old Ivy Road is pet friendly.
Does 161 Old Ivy Road offer parking?
No, 161 Old Ivy Road does not offer parking.
Does 161 Old Ivy Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 161 Old Ivy Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 161 Old Ivy Road have a pool?
No, 161 Old Ivy Road does not have a pool.
Does 161 Old Ivy Road have accessible units?
No, 161 Old Ivy Road does not have accessible units.
Does 161 Old Ivy Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 161 Old Ivy Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 161 Old Ivy Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 161 Old Ivy Road does not have units with air conditioning.
