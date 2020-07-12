Apartment List
14 Apartments for rent in Brookwood, AL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Brookwood apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv...

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11347 Lexie Lane
11347 Lexie Ln, Brookwood, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
Home in Brookwood, AL...COMING SOON!!! - Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home for rent in the Stone Ridge Subdivision located in Brookwood, AL! This home has a 2 car garage. Pets Allowed! Residents to verify schools and utilities.
Results within 5 miles of Brookwood

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
17657 Wallace Chapel Lane
17657 Wallace Chapel Ln, Vance, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,030
17657 Wallace Chapel Lane Available 08/10/20 Home in Vance, AL For Rent!!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!!! - Four bedroom, two story home with garage for rent in Vance. All bedrooms upstairs, two full baths upstairs.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
18440 Thoroughbred Drive
18440 Thoroughbred Dr, Vance, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
Home in Vance....Available to View Now!!! DEPOSIT PENDING!!! - 3 Bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage Garden home for rent in Vance! Open floor plan kitchen, eat in kitchen opens up to living room. Large master bedroom, master bath with stand up shower.

1 of 12

Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
1 Unit Available
18494 Thoroughbred Drive
18494 Thoroughbred Dr, Vance, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
18494 Thoroughbred Drive Available 05/01/20 Home For Rent in Vance - Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!!! Deposit Pending!!! - 3 Bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage Garden home for rent in Vance! Open floor plan kitchen, eat in kitchen opens up to
Results within 10 miles of Brookwood
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Mountain View
5050 Cypress Creek Ave E, Tuscaloosa, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$719
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
1014 sqft
Mountain View is graciously waiting to welcome you home! Our secluded hill top location is convenient to the University of Alabama and Shelton State campuses.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
The Reserve at North River
1761 Commons North Loop, Tuscaloosa, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,068
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,126
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Reserve at North River is a modern, comfortable apartment community offering luxurious floor plans and plenty of amenities. Units feature hardwood floors, granite counters, in-unit laundry and more.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3612 17th Ave NE
3612 17th Avenue Northeast, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2852 sqft
Spacious 3-Bed Home in Wood Villas with Fenced In Backyard! - Check out this beautiful, spacious home on a corner lot in the popular Wood Villas neighborhood just off Rice Mine Rd! Imagine furnishing this home with your personal touch and enjoying

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3613 Mayfair Drive
3613 Mayfair Drive, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1416 sqft
Available July 8th!! 3 Bed 2 Bath House with Carport! - Available July 8th! This great 3 Bed 2 Bath House has just had updates completed. Hardwood floors and a fenced in yard. Carport as well. Tenant is responsible for lawn care and all utilities.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
815 30th Ave E
815 30th Avenue East, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1120 sqft
815 30th Ave E Available 08/14/20 3-Bed/2-Bath House in Alberta - Original Hardwoods, Shiplap, Porches, Huge Backyard! - This beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-bath home in Alberta has historic charm you won't see often.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6112 Covington Villas Drive
6112 Covington Villas Drive, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1341 sqft
6112 Covington Villas Drive Available 07/24/20 Available for August Move In: Comfy 2-Bed/2-Bath Duplex in Woodland Forest - This 2-bed/2-bath duplex is in the friendly Woodland Forest neighborhood community just down the road from Tall Pines Golf

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3942 Dearing Downs Drive
3942 Dearing Downs Drive, Tuscaloosa, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2078 sqft
Available July 8th! 4 Bed 2 Bath With 2 Car Garage and Fenced Backyard!!! - Available July 8th! 4 Bed 2 Bath With 2 Car Garage and Fenced Backyard!!! This great updated house has an open floor plan.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
1735 16th Avenue East - D
1735 16th Avenue East, Tuscaloosa, AL
1 Bedroom
$600
480 sqft
This cozy 1 bed 1 bath apartment home is located in a small apartment community called Prescott Commons.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
1733 16th Avenue East - C
1733 16th Avenue East, Tuscaloosa, AL
1 Bedroom
$600
480 sqft
This cozy 1 bed 1 bath apartment home is located in a small apartment community called Prescott Commons.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2136 Woodland Terrace
2136 Woodland Terrace, Tuscaloosa, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1756 sqft
2136 Woodland Terrace Available 08/30/20 4 Bedroom/2 Bath Home in a great location! - Make sure you check out this nice home with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and lots of cabinets! This home has hardwood floors and ceiling fans.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Brookwood, AL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Brookwood apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

