Apartment List
/
AL
/
brookwood
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:30 AM

8 Apartments for rent in Brookwood, AL with garage

Brookwood apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11347 Lexie Lane
11347 Lexie Ln, Brookwood, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
11347 Lexie Lane Available 07/25/20 Home in Brookwood, AL....Available to View 48 Hours Notice!! - Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home for rent in the Stone Ridge Subdivision located in Brookwood, AL! This home has a 2 car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Brookwood

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
17692 Wallace Chapel Lane
17692 Wallace Chapel Ln, Vance, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
17692 Wallace Chapel Lane Available 06/19/20 Home in Vance, AL...

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
18440 Thoroughbred Drive
18440 Thoroughbred Dr, Vance, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
18440 Thoroughbred Drive Available 06/23/20 Home in Vance....Available to View Now!!! - 3 Bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage Garden home for rent in Vance! Open floor plan kitchen, eat in kitchen opens up to living room.

1 of 12

Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
1 Unit Available
18494 Thoroughbred Drive
18494 Thoroughbred Dr, Vance, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
18494 Thoroughbred Drive Available 05/01/20 Home For Rent in Vance - Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!!! Deposit Pending!!! - 3 Bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage Garden home for rent in Vance! Open floor plan kitchen, eat in kitchen opens up to
Results within 10 miles of Brookwood
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
4 Units Available
The Reserve at North River
1761 Commons North Loop, Tuscaloosa, AL
1 Bedroom
$989
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Reserve at North River is a modern, comfortable apartment community offering luxurious floor plans and plenty of amenities. Units feature hardwood floors, granite counters, in-unit laundry and more.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
13362 Michael Drive
13362 Michael Dr, Lake View, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1450 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Wow! This newly renovated home in Lakeview has everything you need! With 3 spacious bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms, there is space for everyone! Enjoy a two car

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3942 Dearing Downs Drive
3942 Dearing Downs Drive, Tuscaloosa, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2078 sqft
3942 Dearing Downs Drive Available 07/08/20 Available July 8th! 4 Bed 2 Bath With 2 Car Garage and Fenced Backyard!!! - Available July 8th! 4 Bed 2 Bath With 2 Car Garage and Fenced Backyard!!! This great updated house has an open floor plan.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1855 Carriage Heights
1855 Carriage Heights, Tuscaloosa, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2200 sqft
Located in very safe neighborhood close by The University of Alabama & central in town. 4 Bedroom House BIG BACKYARD -The backyard is huge (has a fire pit) -Up to date house/facility with updated kitchen, dining, bedroom, and bathrooms.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Brookwood, AL

Brookwood apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Brookwood 3 BedroomsBrookwood Apartments with Balcony
Brookwood Apartments with GarageBrookwood Apartments with Parking
Brookwood Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrookwood Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALGardendale, ALClanton, ALMontevallo, ALTarrant, AL
Bessemer, ALChelsea, ALFairfield, ALPleasant Grove, ALMidfield, ALGrayson Valley, ALFultondale, ALHelena, ALHueytown, ALTrussville, ALNorthport, ALIrondale, AL
Warrior, ALCalera, ALBrook Highland, ALForestdale, ALMoundville, ALAdamsville, ALPinson, ALClay, ALCenter Point, ALJasper, ALGraysville, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamBirmingham Southern College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham CampusShelton State Community College
Samford University