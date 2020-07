Amenities

Move-in ready 3BR 2BA brick ranch with an enclosed porch features an open floor plan with hardwood flooring! Fall in love with the bright eat-in kitchen with appliances to be installed upon occupancy. The spacious bedrooms and two baths are meant for comfort! Enjoy relaxing in the sunroom addition or the large, fenced yard for outdoor fun. This is a must-see! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter insurance required. This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment.