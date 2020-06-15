628 28th St S

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

4 Beds & 2 Baths House / Pet-Friendly / Section 8 Accepted - The home comes with an appliance package that includes:

Refrigerator

Electric Stove

Dishwasher



This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and carpet in the bedrooms, laminate flooring in the kitchen and tile in the bathrooms. The unit has a living and dining room. Washer and Dryer hook-up.



This house also includes:

Electric Water Heater

Heat Pump

Central Cooling System



Additional information:

Ceiling Fans

Driveway

Fenced Yard



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority and gkhouses.com before leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information, and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.



(RLNE5835319)