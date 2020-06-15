628 28th St S

Amenities
4 Beds & 2 Baths House / Pet-Friendly / Section 8 Accepted - The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator
Electric Stove
Dishwasher
This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and carpet in the bedrooms, laminate flooring in the kitchen and tile in the bathrooms. The unit has a living and dining room. Washer and Dryer hook-up.
This house also includes:
Electric Water Heater
Heat Pump
Central Cooling System
Additional information:
Ceiling Fans
Driveway
Fenced Yard
Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority and gkhouses.com before leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information, and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.
(RLNE5835319)