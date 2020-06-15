All apartments in Bessemer
Find more places like 628 28th St S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bessemer, AL
/
628 28th St S
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

628 28th St S

628 28th Street South · (205) 545-8474
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bessemer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

628 28th Street South, Bessemer, AL 35020

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 628 28th St S · Avail. now

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1620 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
4 Beds & 2 Baths House / Pet-Friendly / Section 8 Accepted - The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator
Electric Stove
Dishwasher

This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and carpet in the bedrooms, laminate flooring in the kitchen and tile in the bathrooms. The unit has a living and dining room. Washer and Dryer hook-up.

This house also includes:
Electric Water Heater
Heat Pump
Central Cooling System

Additional information:
Ceiling Fans
Driveway
Fenced Yard

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority and gkhouses.com before leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information, and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.

(RLNE5835319)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 628 28th St S have any available units?
628 28th St S has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 628 28th St S have?
Some of 628 28th St S's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 628 28th St S currently offering any rent specials?
628 28th St S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 628 28th St S pet-friendly?
Yes, 628 28th St S is pet friendly.
Does 628 28th St S offer parking?
No, 628 28th St S does not offer parking.
Does 628 28th St S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 628 28th St S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 628 28th St S have a pool?
No, 628 28th St S does not have a pool.
Does 628 28th St S have accessible units?
No, 628 28th St S does not have accessible units.
Does 628 28th St S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 628 28th St S has units with dishwashers.
Does 628 28th St S have units with air conditioning?
No, 628 28th St S does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 628 28th St S?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bessemer 2 BedroomsBessemer Apartments with Garage
Bessemer Apartments with PoolBessemer Dog Friendly Apartments
Bessemer Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, AL
Clanton, ALMargaret, ALMontevallo, ALTarrant, ALChelsea, ALTalladega, ALFairfield, ALPleasant Grove, ALLincoln, ALMidfield, ALGrayson Valley, ALFultondale, AL
Helena, ALSylacauga, ALHueytown, ALTrussville, ALNorthport, ALIrondale, ALWarrior, ALCalera, ALBrook Highland, ALForestdale, ALMoundville, ALAdamsville, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamBirmingham Southern College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham CampusShelton State Community College
Samford University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity