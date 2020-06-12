/
3 bedroom apartments
97 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Alabaster, AL
217 Lacey Ave
217 Lacey Ave, Alabaster, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2008 sqft
Wonderful home in Alabaster! - Property Id: 299240 This 3 bedroom/2 bath has tile and hardwood floors in dining room, Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, screened in porch with storage closet make this home a dream.
140 Brent Way
140 Brent Way, Alabaster, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1960 sqft
140 Brent Way - Welcome home to 140 Brent Way! This charming 3bedroom/2bath home is nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac in the Brentwood neighborhood of Weatherly in Alabaster.
549 North Grande View Trail
549 North Grande View Trail, Alabaster, AL
549 North Grande View Trail Available 07/10/20 Home for Rent in Grande View Estates...Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!!! - Brand New 4 bedroom, 2.
825 Barkley Drive
825 Barkley Drive, Alabaster, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
For Rent - (RLNE2080468)
125 Gardenside Drive
125 Gardenside Drive, Alabaster, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1769 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! The home located at 125 Gardenside Drive is a 3-bedroom 2-bath. This home is a must-see.
209 Dolphin Circle
209 Dolphin Circle, Alabaster, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1008 sqft
1 level, 3 bedroom home with HUGE yard in Alabaster! - Welcome home!This 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom is located just off Thompson Road very close to the elementary, middle and high schools.
Verified
The Huntley
100 Huntley Apartment Dr, Pelham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1362 sqft
Located in the heart of Alabama, Huntley Apartments offers you an ambiance of relaxed charm in a beautiful setting. Nestled in the Alabama hillside with several acres of grass and trees, the Huntley offers something for everyone.
2905 Dublin Drive
2905 Dublin Drive North, Helena, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1224 sqft
2905 Dublin Drive Available 08/01/20 3 bed, 2 bath home in Helena! - 3 bed, 2 bath home in Helena! Corner lot with large yard and fence back yard. Laminate hardwoods in den, kitchen and formal dining area.
102 Augusta Way
102 Augusta Way, Helena, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1800 sqft
102 Augusta Way Available 07/20/20 Home in Helena...available to see with 48 hours notice! - Great home in Helena! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in Helena's Augusta Pointe. The kitchen is a must! Walking distance to Gobblers Knob Swim & Tennis Club.
318 Mills Way
318 Mills Way, Pelham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1328 sqft
318 Mills Way Available 06/17/20 Coming Soon! - Welcome home To 318 Mills Way! This beautiful 3bedroom/2bath home is located in the heart of Pelham with convenience to great dining, shopping, and interstate access.
4121 Smokey Road
4121 Smokey Rd, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$995
FOR RENT - No Pets Allowed (RLNE2369573)
4014 Virginia Lane
4014 Virginia Lane, Helena, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
4014 Virginia Lane Available 08/06/20 Wonderful Home For Rent in Helena, AL!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - 3 bedroom, one level rental townhome with large Master Suite! Located in Helena, Alabama.
33 Oakdale Drive
33 Oakdale Drive, Shelby County, AL
Welcome to this 4 bedroom and 2 bath home in Montevallo! You will fall in love with this beautiful kitchen. The kitchen features giant island, updated appliances, and fresh paint.
7 Oakdale Drive
7 Oakdale Drive, Shelby County, AL
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Don't let this beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home slip by.
2609 Bridlewood Circle
2609 Bridlewood Circle, Helena, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1680 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1974 Riva Ridge Road
1974 Riva Ridge Road, Helena, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1393 sqft
1974 Riva Ridge Road Available 06/05/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Helena! 1/2 THE FIRST MONTHS RENT!!! - Welcome to 1974 Riva Ridge Road. Award winning Helena Schools.
968 McAllister Drive
968 Mcallister Drive, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1359 sqft
968 McAllister Drive (Calera) - You will love this 3BR/2BA patio home in Calera's Savannah Pointe community. Super cute house with a large eat-in kitchen, terrific backyard and covered patio.
276 Creekside Lane
276 Creekside Lane, Pelham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
276 Creekside Lane Available 05/01/20 Great Home Located in Holland Lakes of Pelham - Large Backyard, 2 Car Attached Garage on the Side. Nice updated Kitchen & spacious rooms. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5644465)
802 HILLSBORO LN
802 Hillsboro Lane, Helena, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
FULLY REMODELED beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 full and 1 half bathroom townhouse in Helena. Very Conveniently located in the heart of Helana.
326 Bedford Circle
326 Bedford Circle, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1768 sqft
Three bedroom two bath house completely updated on the inside - This three bedroom two bath house has been completely updated on the inside.
149 Ashby Street
149 Ashby Street, Calera, AL
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
4878 Stonecreek Way
4878 Stonecreek Way, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1314 sqft
*Move in by 6/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease.This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
208 Tocoa Cir
208 Tocoa Circle, Helena, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
- (RLNE5840532)
780 The Heights Lane
780 The Heights Ln, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1209 sqft
780 The Heights Lane Available 07/01/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 1st! This warm an inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functioning floor plan to the small
