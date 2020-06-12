/
3 bedroom apartments
72 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Chelsea, AL
4016 Park Crossings Drive
4016 Park Crossings Dr, Chelsea, AL
4016 Park Crossings Drive Available 06/19/20 Chelsea Park's / Park Crossings 4 Bedrooms 2 Bath New Construction Home! Be the first to live here! - Welcome Home!! This beautiful new construction home has the open concept kitchen/dining/living area
537 Polo Way
537 Polo Way, Chelsea, AL
Spacious Town Home in Chelsea! Available to View NOW! $1400 GIFT CARD OR 1 MONTH FREE! DEPOSIT PENDING!!! - Town Home for rent in Chelsea! Great location directly behind Publix, Regions Bank and several restaurants.
756 Forest Lake Dr
756 Forest Lakes Dr, Chelsea, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
756 Forest Lake Dr Available 05/04/20 For Rent - Forest Lakes Subdivision No Pets Allowed (RLNE2721507)
Results within 5 miles of Chelsea
The Outlook at Greystone
7278 Cahaba Valley Rd, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1364 sqft
One- to three-bedroom Birmingham apartment homes featuring walk-in closets, pantries and city views. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, a dog park and a pool. Near highways 280 and 119, shopping and dining.
The Point at Oak Mountain
1 Stonecrest Dr, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1488 sqft
Beautiful location in the Greystone area close to shops and dining. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with in-home washer/dryer, private patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Community features volleyball court, tennis court and pool.
The Avenues of Inverness
3100 Heatherbrooke Rd, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$973
1225 sqft
Easy access to I-65 and I-459 for getting around all of Birmingham. Many floor plans available. Residences include fireplaces, breakfast bars and more. Pet friendly with free Wi-Fi hotspots and gym.
Retreat at Greystone I
201 Retreat Dr, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,606
1435 sqft
New premier community in north Shelby offers open floor plans, kitchen islands, granite counters, fireplace, wood flooring, walk-in closets, private entry from garage. Enjoy green community, salt-water pool, controlled access, and fitness center.
Hawthorne at Lake Heather
1 Lake Heather Reserve, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,637
1455 sqft
This luxury community is just minutes from Highway 280 and I-459. Luxury apartments feature ample space, designer kitchens, and lots of storage. Amenities include an outdoor kitchen, saltwater swimming pool, and fire pit.
Cahaba Grandview
2800 Riverview Rd, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1210 sqft
Landscaped community with a state-of-the-art fitness center, dog park, resort-style pool, and resident clubhouse. Units feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, wood-plank flooring, and raised ceilings.
Kenley
10 Kenley Way, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
2068 sqft
Comfortable apartments with a fireplace and ceiling fans. Tenants get access to a pool, gym and tennis court. Pet-friendly. Easy access to US Route 280. Close to Oak Mountain State Park.
1516 Laurens St
1516 Laurens Street, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2305 sqft
3 Beds & 2.5 Baths House* / No Pets Allowed / No Section 8 - Coming Soon for touring during the 1st week of July!!! Get on our waiting list and you will be notified when the property becomes available. *Furniture in the pictures is not included.
3283 N Broken Bow Dr.
3283 North Broken Bow Drive, Meadowbrook, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2104 sqft
3283 N Broken Bow Dr. Available 07/08/20 3283 N Broken Bow Dr. (N Shelby/Oak Mtn) - 3 bedroom 2 bath home with finished basement in popular Broken Bow subdivision off Hwy 119 in North Shelby County.
4963 Mountain View Parkway
4963 Mountain View Parkway, Shelby County, AL
Remodeled Home - Oak Mountain Schools - Most Convenient Location - What a GREAT HOME!! Special features include new hardwoods that run throughout most of the main level, new granite in the kitchen and bathrooms, new stainless steel appliances, new
4525 Lake Valley Drive
4525 Lake Valley Drive, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1719 sqft
PENDING APPLICATION!! - Welcome home to 4525 Lake Valley Drive! This 3bedroom/2bath home is located just off Valleydale Road in Hoover.
367 Talon Drive
367 Talon Drive, Shelby County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1987 sqft
367 Talon Drive - Welcome Home to 367 Talon Drive! Located in the Eagle Point subdivision, this great 3bedroom/2bath home is a perfect fit for all your needs. It has a large living room with cozy fireplace and access tot he screen porch area.
469 Dogwood Cir
469 Dogwood Circle, Shelby County, AL
*** COMING SOON*** Wow!! This house has everything!! Huge lot, open floor plan, AMAZING kitchen, 400 square foot deck, 2 car garage, 5 bedrooms, and 3 full bathrooms - located in Hoover area!! This house has 2900 square feet and everything is new in
1221 BOUNDARY ST
1221 Boundary Street, Hoover, AL
Spacious family home in the desirable Beaumont neighborhood just off Valleydale Rd and Hwy 280 in Inverness. This 4 bedroom / 2.
Results within 10 miles of Chelsea
150 Summit
150 Summit Pl, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,246
1292 sqft
Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Birmingham, AL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities.
Ridge Crossing
100 Tree Crossing Parkway, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1527 sqft
Huge apartments with hardwood floors. Granite counters, walk-in closets, and fireplaces. Recently renovated. Tenants have access to community racquetball, tennis court, and media room. Quiet neighborhood near Cahaba River.
Branchwater
901 Old Forest Rd, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1537 sqft
Near The Summit Birmingham Shopping Center and Whole Foods. On-site pool, tennis court, and park-like playground. Each apartment includes custom cabinetry, granite countertops, and hardwood-style flooring.
WildForest
1000 Wild Forest Drive, Homewood, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1215 sqft
Welcome home to WildForest Apartments, located in Homewood, Alabama!Find your new home at WildForest Apartments.
Riverchase Landing
200 River Haven Cir, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,304
1734 sqft
A short walk to Cooley Law School and Downtown Lansing. Pet-friendly community. On-site grilling area and fenced-in parking. Short-term leases available. Discounts to military, police, and fire. Spacious interiors.
The Falls and Woods of Hoover
3900 Galleria Woods Dr, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1334 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Latitude at Riverchase
550 Hampton Park Dr, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,055
1379 sqft
Looking for Birmingham's best location? Look no further than Latitude at Riverchase.
