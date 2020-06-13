/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:39 AM
183 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Midfield, AL
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
504 Newton Drive
504 Newton Drive, Midfield, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1229 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5205 McClain St
5205 Mc Clain Street, Midfield, AL
3 Bedrooms
$895
1700 sqft
Great home newly renovated - (RLNE4048176)
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1429 Rayfield Drive
1429 Rayfield Drive, Midfield, AL
3 Bedrooms
$735
1008 sqft
Midfield - 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, Living Room, Dining Room/Den, Kitchen, Total Electric, Freshly Painted, Carpet, to take a video tour of this home go to www.barringtonrealestateco.com, click on find a home. (RLNE3748070)
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
716 8th Street
716 8th Street, Midfield, AL
3 Bedrooms
$750
1232 sqft
Midfield - 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath, Living room/Dining room combination, eat in kitchen, TOTAL ELECTRIC, Hardwood Floors, central heat and air. to Take a video tour of this home go to www.barringtonrealestateco.com, click on "find a home".
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:50am
1 Unit Available
1303 9th Ave
1303 9th Avenue, Midfield, AL
3 Bedrooms
$825
1200 sqft
Welcome home to this recently renovated 3 bedrooms 1.5 bath property. This lovely all-electric house features beautiful hardwood floors throughout, a neutral color scheme, and a large fully fenced in backyard. Off-street parking on the driveway.
1 of 4
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
605 11th Ave
605 11th Avenue, Midfield, AL
3 Bedrooms
$675
1050 sqft
Midfield - 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, Living Room, Large Eat in Kitchen, Freshly Painted, Hardwood Floors, Total Electric, Midfield schools, to take a video tour of this home go to www.barringtonrealestateco.com,click on find a home. (RLNE5606544)
1 of 15
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1404 12th St
1404 12th Street, Midfield, AL
3 Bedrooms
$675
1404 12th St (Midfield) - Ready to rent Just over the hill from Rutledge Elem School - Convenient to shopping mall - Fenced in yard Off the street parking - Drive way that goes straight up to the house Call TODAY!!! (205) 369-6331 - Showing
Results within 1 mile of Midfield
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Green Acres
1 Unit Available
1433 58th St Ensley
1433 58th Street, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$695
1039 sqft
The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, laminate flooring in the kitchen and vinyl in the bathrooms.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Roosevelt
1 Unit Available
5504 Madison Drive
5504 Madison Drive, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$805
1184 sqft
Come fall in love with this fully updated 3 bedroom, 1 bath, smart-home! The smart-home features stay with you when you rent the home.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
212 Ridgewood Avenue
212 Ridgewood Avenue, Fairfield, AL
3 Bedrooms
$892
1270 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
238 Crossway Drive
238 Crossway Drive, Hueytown, AL
3 Bedrooms
$795
Hueytown Beauty - New On the Market - Newly Renovated! - Great curb appeal. This lovely home features 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath. The spacious living room/dining room features lots of natural light.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Green Acres
1 Unit Available
1407 57th Pl W
1407 57th Place, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$725
1084 sqft
3 Beds & 1 Bath House / Pet-Friendly* / Section 8 Accepted - This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, laminate flooring in the kitchen and tile in the bathroom. The unit has a living and dining room.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Green Acres
1 Unit Available
6112 Court M
6112 M Court, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$875
1700 sqft
- (RLNE4969045)
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1685 2nd Ave S
1685 2nd Avenue, Hueytown, AL
3 Bedrooms
$775
1260 sqft
What a cute house!!! Beautiful 3BR/1BA home in Dolomite with screened front porch, flat,fenced backyard and storage building. Inside, you'll find a beautifully renovated kitchen, an extra sitting room, dining room and more.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:50am
1 Unit Available
728 Glen Crest Dr
728 Glen Crest Drive, Fairfield, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1052 sqft
Single story all brick home ready for immediate move in! Quietly nestled away on a private street, this offers an ideal location in Fairfield with easy access to shops, schools, major roads, and more.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Green Acres
1 Unit Available
1509 58TH ST
1509 58th Street, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$900
Brick 3 bed 1 bath conveniently located in Central Park. Central heat and air. sec 8 OK
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
226 59TH ST
226 59th Street, Fairfield, AL
3 Bedrooms
$995
Check out this BEAUTIFUL all brick home locating in the Fairfield Community. This 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home features hardwood flooring throughout, spacious rooms, formal dining area and completely updated kitchen.
1 of 15
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
6637 Tensaw Ct
6637 Tensaw Court, Fairfield, AL
3 Bedrooms
$675
1173 sqft
3 Beds & 1 Bath House / Pet-Friendly / Section 8 Accepted - This home features carpet flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, vinyl flooring in the kitchen and tile in the bathroom. The unit has a living and dining room.
Results within 5 miles of Midfield
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Sand Ridge
15 Units Available
The Oxmoor
2850 Venice Rd SW, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,366
1491 sqft
A gated community that features intrusion alarms, walk-in closets and rainfall showers. Amenities include a 24-hour gym, a fire pit and a dog park. Minutes to downtown Birmingham via Interstates 20 or 65 or Hwy 11.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Sand Ridge
24 Units Available
The Village At Lakeshore
251 London Parkway, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,154
1478 sqft
This upscale community features a pet park, clubhouse and resort-style pool. Apartment features include designer cabinetry, walk-in closets and open floorplans. Red Mountain Park and Bluff Park Shopping Center are just short drives away.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Birchall at Ross Bridge
100 Birchall Ln, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,658
1554 sqft
A beautiful community with a fitness center, serenity gardens area, pet exercise park, car care center, and a game room. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, high ceilings, large closets, and granite islands in the kitchen.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Industrial Center
65 Units Available
Avenues of Lakeshore
901 Wildwood Xing, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,336
1268 sqft
Scenic inspiration surrounds The Avenues of Lakeshore (fka Wildwood Crossings) with graceful woods and a tranquil creek complimenting this vibrant apartment home community.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sand Ridge
13 Units Available
Stonegate
101 Leaf Lake Blvd, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1517 sqft
Luxury meets comfort in these spacious homes with hardwood floors, expansive windows, designer kitchens and other unique finishes. Located in a quiet neighborhood of Birmingham with pool, dog park, tennis court, and more.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Ashby at Ross Bridge
2000 Ashby Ln, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,594
1357 sqft
Located just outside of Birmingham. A variety of one, two and three bedrooms featuring on-site maintenance, a 24-hour fitness gym, a business center, a cyber cafe and more.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Birmingham, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, AL
Clanton, ALMargaret, ALMontevallo, ALTarrant, ALBessemer, ALChelsea, ALGrayson Valley, ALFultondale, ALHelena, ALSylacauga, ALHueytown, ALTrussville, AL