Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage internet access

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage internet access

6719 Marguerite St Available 05/06/20 3 BD / 1.5 BA Home Close to Eagle Crest - Avail May - Charming 3 bed / 1.5 bath home for rent in the Bonnie Brae sub-division of No Douglas. This attachedhome has an extra large deck on the back of the house surrounded by the remaining wooded and landscaped lot. The downstairs had an open floor plan,laminateflooring throughout as well as a half bath. All three bedrooms and the full bath are located upstairs. Additional amenities includes an over-sizedone car garage and a washer and dryer.Included Utilities: Water & Sewer, only. Tenant Responsible for: Snow Removal, Electric, Landscaping, Garbage, Oil Heat and Cable/Phone/Internet (optional). Year Lease Required. No Pets & No Smoking



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5589604)