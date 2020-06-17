All apartments in Juneau
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:19 AM

6719 Marguerite St

6719 Marguerite Street · (907) 586-1200
Location

6719 Marguerite Street, Juneau, AK 99801
North Douglas

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6719 Marguerite St · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1330 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
6719 Marguerite St Available 05/06/20 3 BD / 1.5 BA Home Close to Eagle Crest - Avail May - Charming 3 bed / 1.5 bath home for rent in the Bonnie Brae sub-division of No Douglas. This attachedhome has an extra large deck on the back of the house surrounded by the remaining wooded and landscaped lot. The downstairs had an open floor plan,laminateflooring throughout as well as a half bath. All three bedrooms and the full bath are located upstairs. Additional amenities includes an over-sizedone car garage and a washer and dryer.Included Utilities: Water & Sewer, only. Tenant Responsible for: Snow Removal, Electric, Landscaping, Garbage, Oil Heat and Cable/Phone/Internet (optional). Year Lease Required. No Pets & No Smoking

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5589604)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

