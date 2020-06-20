Minnie Street Inn

Amenities

Minnie Street Bed & Breakfast is offering a lovely fully furnished 5 bedroom home with vaulted ceilings to the right renters. (We are retiring!) This property is classy and well appointed with TV's in all bedrooms. Master Bedroom has private bath, two upstairs rooms with queen beds, and two upstairs rooms with 2 twin beds. 2 bathrooms upstairs, one at each end of the halls. Fully stocked kitchen. Downtown area and close to everything. All utilities, including cable TV, and Wi-Fi are all paid, except electric. $2950 per month. First, last, and security deposit required. Available Sept. 10th. You can go to www.minniestreetBandB.com to see more of this property. If interested, call Lambert or Marnie @ 907-456-1802



No Pets Allowed



