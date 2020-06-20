All apartments in Fairbanks
Find more places like Minnie Street Inn.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairbanks, AK
/
Minnie Street Inn
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

Minnie Street Inn

309 Erceg Street · (907) 388-5016
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fairbanks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

309 Erceg Street, Fairbanks, AK 99701

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 309 Erceg · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Minnie Street Bed & Breakfast is offering a lovely fully furnished 5 bedroom home with vaulted ceilings to the right renters. (We are retiring!) This property is classy and well appointed with TV's in all bedrooms. Master Bedroom has private bath, two upstairs rooms with queen beds, and two upstairs rooms with 2 twin beds. 2 bathrooms upstairs, one at each end of the halls. Fully stocked kitchen. Downtown area and close to everything. All utilities, including cable TV, and Wi-Fi are all paid, except electric. $2950 per month. First, last, and security deposit required. Available Sept. 10th. You can go to www.minniestreetBandB.com to see more of this property. If interested, call Lambert or Marnie @ 907-456-1802

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE939083)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Minnie Street Inn have any available units?
Minnie Street Inn has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fairbanks, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fairbanks Rent Report.
What amenities does Minnie Street Inn have?
Some of Minnie Street Inn's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Minnie Street Inn currently offering any rent specials?
Minnie Street Inn isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Minnie Street Inn pet-friendly?
No, Minnie Street Inn is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairbanks.
Does Minnie Street Inn offer parking?
Yes, Minnie Street Inn does offer parking.
Does Minnie Street Inn have units with washers and dryers?
No, Minnie Street Inn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Minnie Street Inn have a pool?
No, Minnie Street Inn does not have a pool.
Does Minnie Street Inn have accessible units?
No, Minnie Street Inn does not have accessible units.
Does Minnie Street Inn have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Minnie Street Inn has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Minnie Street Inn?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Birchwood Homes
1066 Turnagin Loop
Fairbanks, AK 99701

Similar Pages

Fairbanks 3 BedroomsFairbanks Apartments with Garage
Fairbanks Apartments with ParkingFairbanks Cheap Places
Fairbanks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Badger, AKCollege, AK
North Pole, AK
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity