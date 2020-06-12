Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:56 AM

10 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fairbanks, AK

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Aurora-Lemeta
1 Unit Available
1714 Marika Rd
1714 Marika Road, Fairbanks, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
864 sqft
1714 Marika Rd Available 07/01/20 Exquisitely Remodeled 2 Bedroom Home with HEAT INCLUDED! - LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Impeccable, Recently remodeled 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath home with HEAT INCLUDED! Almost everything in this home was remodeled last

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Downtown Fairbanks
1 Unit Available
455 3rd Avenue
455 3rd Avenue, Fairbanks, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
1030 sqft
The Northward Building Apartments are located in the heart of downtown Fairbanks. This midrise, secured apartment living offers efficiency, one and two bedroom apartments with spectacular views of downtown, the Denali Mountains and Fairbanks.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Van Horn Industrial Area
1 Unit Available
1423 LATHROP STREET
1423 Lathrop Street, Fairbanks, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
938 sqft
Well maintained duplex with attached carport! This unit offers 938 Sq. Ft, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath with washer & dryer. This unit rents for $1300.00 a month. Close to Ft Wainwright, Schools, Shopping and Entertainment.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Weeks Field
1 Unit Available
901 LATHROP STREET
901 Lathrop Street, Fairbanks, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
850 sqft
Nice lower level 2 bedroom 1 bath unit Close to Ft Wainwright, Schools, Shopping and Entertainment. All utilities included except electric. Washer and Dryer hook ups available.
Results within 5 miles of Fairbanks

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bradway-Clear Creek
1 Unit Available
1142 Ryan Ct.
1142 Ryan Court, Badger, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1250 sqft
Pet friendly 2+ bedroom available in North Pole! - Tucked away right off of Lakloey Rd, this unique single family home is just a short distance from town. Located at the end of Ryan Ct.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
771 RIFLE ROAD
771 Rifle Road, Steele Creek, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
632 sqft
Nice size apartment with upstairs and downstairs. No neighbors above or below!! Peaceful and quiet setting yet only 5 min drive to Fairbanks. Tenant pays electric and water. Pet friendly with refundable pet deposit of $300 or $500 for 2 plus.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
Lakloey-Persinger
1 Unit Available
1449 Redmond Avenue
1449 Redmond Avenue, Badger, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
788 sqft
Check out this cute 2 bedroom 1 bath home only 10 minutes from the back gate of Fort Wainwright. Pets are welcome with a refundable pet deposit. There is a covered parking spot, washer/dryer, and microwave.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Smith and Broadmoor
1 Unit Available
2205 RAVENWOOD AVENUE
2205 Ravenwood Avenue, College, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
884 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, Roomy, Great Neighborhood, wrap around driveway, garage, and fenced in back yard. All utilities included! Pets on approval. Call Toni to set up your showing 907-456-RENT

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
1122 Candamar
1122 Candamar Road, Farmers Loop, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
864 sqft
This cute 2 bedroom,1 bath home is located off Farmers Loop Rd. Downstairs you'll find a cozy wood stove perfect for those chilly nights, washer/dryer, bathroom, kitchen & living room. Upstairs is both bedrooms directly across from each other.
Results within 10 miles of Fairbanks

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Lakloey-Persinger
1 Unit Available
611 Nordale Road # 1
611 Nordale Road, Badger, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
2 Bed/1 Bath Recently Remodeled - Recently remodeled 2 bedroom unit in Duplex. Nestled on a nice big semi-private wooded lot with ample parking. Conveniently located between Ft. Wainwright and Eielson. Shared Laundry on site.

June 2020 Fairbanks Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Fairbanks Rent Report. Fairbanks rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fairbanks rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Fairbanks Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Fairbanks Rent Report. Fairbanks rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fairbanks rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Fairbanks rent trends were flat over the past month

Fairbanks rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.7% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Fairbanks stand at $847 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,126 for a two-bedroom. Fairbanks' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, but trails the national average of 0.8%.

    Fairbanks rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Fairbanks, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Fairbanks is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Fairbanks' median two-bedroom rent of $1,126 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.7% increase in Fairbanks.
    • While Fairbanks' rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Fairbanks than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Fairbanks.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

