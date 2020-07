Amenities

4 bedroom townhouse with 2 1/2 baths, 2 car garage, within walking distance of local schools and parks, minutes away from the east side shopping district, and minutes from the Ft. Wainwright. Built in 2016 with all stainless steel appliances, radiant floor heat, city water and sewer. This zero lot line home has a wonderful layout and is in a great location. Streets are wide and paved with curb and gutter. No Pets allowed.