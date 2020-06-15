Amenities

660 Canoro Available 07/01/20 Spacious 4 bedroom house for rent - This is a large single family home that has lots to offer, and is tucked back in the trees for more privacy, it is very well insulated to keep you warm in the winter and cool in the summer.



It is a 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom with an attached, heated 2 car garage + a large bonus room/gym.

Wait until you see the Club House out back,!



Home has an open floor plan for the kitchen and dinning room and tuck away in the living room is a cute rock fireplace. Kitchen is big and has a dishwasher. Washer and dryer also.



There is a large screened in front porch so you can enjoy the summer without the bugs!



Rent is $2100 per month

Deposit $2100

1 year lease

Tenant pays Electric & Fuel

Pets on approval with an additional security deposit.

Security deposit is 1 month's rent amount.

To schedule a showing call 374-4445 or go to www.FairbanksHomeSource.net/rentals



