Badger, AK
660 Canoro
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

660 Canoro

660 Canoro Road · No Longer Available
Location

660 Canoro Road, Badger, AK 99705
Lakloey-Persinger

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
garage
660 Canoro Available 07/01/20 Spacious 4 bedroom house for rent - This is a large single family home that has lots to offer, and is tucked back in the trees for more privacy, it is very well insulated to keep you warm in the winter and cool in the summer.

It is a 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom with an attached, heated 2 car garage + a large bonus room/gym.
Wait until you see the Club House out back,!

Home has an open floor plan for the kitchen and dinning room and tuck away in the living room is a cute rock fireplace. Kitchen is big and has a dishwasher. Washer and dryer also.

There is a large screened in front porch so you can enjoy the summer without the bugs!

Rent is $2100 per month
Deposit $2100
1 year lease
Tenant pays Electric & Fuel
Pets on approval with an additional security deposit.
Security deposit is 1 month's rent amount.
To schedule a showing call 374-4445 or go to www.FairbanksHomeSource.net/rentals

(RLNE4136178)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 660 Canoro have any available units?
660 Canoro doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Badger, AK.
What amenities does 660 Canoro have?
Some of 660 Canoro's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 660 Canoro currently offering any rent specials?
660 Canoro isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 660 Canoro pet-friendly?
Yes, 660 Canoro is pet friendly.
Does 660 Canoro offer parking?
Yes, 660 Canoro does offer parking.
Does 660 Canoro have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 660 Canoro offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 660 Canoro have a pool?
No, 660 Canoro does not have a pool.
Does 660 Canoro have accessible units?
No, 660 Canoro does not have accessible units.
Does 660 Canoro have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 660 Canoro has units with dishwashers.
Does 660 Canoro have units with air conditioning?
No, 660 Canoro does not have units with air conditioning.
