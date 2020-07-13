/
pet friendly apartments
6 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Badger, AK
1 of 14
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Lakloey-Persinger
611 Nordale Road # 1
611 Nordale Road, Badger, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
2 Bed/1 Bath Recently Remodeled - Recently remodeled 2 bedroom unit in Duplex. Nestled on a nice big semi-private wooded lot with ample parking. Conveniently located between Ft. Wainwright and Eielson. Shared Laundry on site.
1 of 11
Last updated October 16 at 10:39pm
1 Unit Available
Newby Road
3405 NEVIN AVENUE
3405 Nevin Avenue, Badger, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath downstairs unit offering plenty of space, common utility area and garage. Pets upon approval. Only pay electric. Call today to schedule a showing.
Results within 1 mile of Badger
1 of 20
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2675 Bald Eagle Ct. #A
2675 Bald Eagle Ct, North Pole, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1500 sqft
2675 Bald Eagle Ct. #A Available 06/01/20 Pet Friendly Condo in NP! - Nice modern condo for rent! This condo is close to North Pole Schools & Amenities, and a quick drive to both Eielson and Ft Wainwright.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Holiday Heights Senior
353 East 8th Avenue, North Pole, AK
1 Bedroom
$780
Affordable one bedroom and two bedroom apartments available in the beautiful Holiday Heights Senior Apartments in North Pole. On site laundry and elevator for easy access.
Results within 10 miles of Badger
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Birchwood Homes
Birchwood Homes
1066 Turnagin Loop, Fairbanks, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1921 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,575
2185 sqft
Townhomes for Rent near Fort Wainwright in Fairbanks, Alaska Welcome to Birchwood Homes.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hamilton Acres
512 Ketchikan Ave
512 Ketchikan Avenue, Fairbanks, AK
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1884 sqft
512 Ketchikan Ave Available 08/01/20 Large 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Family Home in Hamilton Acres - Nestled in the heart of Hamilton Acres sits a beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Recently remodeled by the homeowner for their first set of tenants.