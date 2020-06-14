Apartment List
/
AK
/
badger
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:26 AM

11 Apartments for rent in Badger, AK with garage

Badger apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lakloey-Persinger
1 Unit Available
660 Canoro
660 Canoro Road, Badger, AK
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2176 sqft
660 Canoro Available 07/01/20 Spacious 4 bedroom house for rent - This is a large single family home that has lots to offer, and is tucked back in the trees for more privacy, it is very well insulated to keep you warm in the winter and cool in the

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bradway-Clear Creek
1 Unit Available
2330 Long Shadow
2330 Long Sahdow Road, Badger, AK
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2330 Long Shadow Available 07/20/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home Available in North Pole! - Check out this beautiful and clean North Pole Home! It features 4 Bedrooms, 3-full-bathrooms, a 2 car garage that can fit nearly any car or truck, and is located

1 of 11

Last updated October 16 at 10:39pm
Newby Road
1 Unit Available
3405 NEVIN AVENUE
3405 Nevin Avenue, Badger, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath downstairs unit offering plenty of space, common utility area and garage. Pets upon approval. Only pay electric. Call today to schedule a showing.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
3198 Storey Drive
3198 Storey Drive, Badger, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1600 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Garage and family room with large yard on over an acre of wooden property. This charming home will allow pets on approval. Water and sewer included. Washer/Dryer hook-ups.
Results within 1 mile of Badger

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
629 W. 5th Ave.
629 West 5th Avenue, North Pole, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Gorgeous 2 Bedroom unit available! Heat & Water Included! - This apartment is located in North Pole near the High School. Its a large duplex and a downstairs apartment. It is definitely something you must see! Don't miss out on this beautiful unit.

1 of 20

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2675 Bald Eagle Ct. #A
2675 Bald Eagle Ct, North Pole, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1500 sqft
2675 Bald Eagle Ct. #A Available 06/01/20 Pet Friendly Condo in NP! - Nice modern condo for rent! This condo is close to North Pole Schools & Amenities, and a quick drive to both Eielson and Ft Wainwright.
Results within 10 miles of Badger
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Birchwood Homes
1 Unit Available
Birchwood Homes
1066 Turnagin Loop, Fairbanks, AK
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,575
2185 sqft
Townhomes for Rent near Fort Wainwright in Fairbanks, Alaska Welcome to Birchwood Homes.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Island Homes
1 Unit Available
715 Bentley Drive
715 Bentley Drive, Fairbanks, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
874 sqft
3 bed 1 bath w/garage fenced in yard/pet friendly - Cozy 874 sqft 3 bedroom 1 bath with 1 car garage home. Convenient location near Ft. Wainwright and shopping. Washer/dryer included. Fenced in front and back yard with storage shed.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Downtown Fairbanks
1 Unit Available
455 3rd Avenue
455 3rd Avenue, Fairbanks, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
1030 sqft
The Northward Building Apartments are located in the heart of downtown Fairbanks. This midrise, secured apartment living offers efficiency, one and two bedroom apartments with spectacular views of downtown, the Denali Mountains and Fairbanks.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
Lazelle Estates
1 Unit Available
1366 Joyce Drive
1366 Joyce Drive, Fairbanks, AK
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1722 sqft
Energy efficient townhouse just outside of Shannon Park. Close to Fort Wainwright. 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath. Heated garage, jetted bathtub in the master, open concept, and updated appliances. Rent includes heat and extra refrigerator.

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Lazelle Estates
1 Unit Available
1477 Joyce Drive
1477 Joyce Drive, Fairbanks, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1406 sqft
Newer 3bd/1.5bath townhouse in Shannon Park! - This energy efficient townhouse was built in the desirable neighborhood of Shannon Park! It is close to schools, shopping, Ft. Wainwright, and downtown. This neighborhood is well kept year round.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Badger, AK

Badger apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Badger 3 BedroomsBadger Apartments with Garage
Badger Apartments with ParkingBadger Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Badger Dog Friendly ApartmentsBadger Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fairbanks, AKCollege, AK
North Pole, AK