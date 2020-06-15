2443 Loomis Dr.

Amenities

ALL utilities included. Furnished 1bed/1bath between North Pole & Fairbanks. Sorry, no pets. - Description: ALL utilities included.

Recently remodeled, lightly furnished 1 bedroom 1 bedroom with wood floors. Nice open living room/kitchen.

Ground level unit with very few stairs.

Located off the Richardson highway between Fairbanks & North pole.



$875.00month Tenant hauls own trash - All other utilities are included in the rent.

Sorry, no pets & no onsite laundry.

Looking for one year lease



To schedule a viewing or for more information, please contact Skyla Fairchild at Somers & Associates at 907-328-1260



No Pets Allowed



