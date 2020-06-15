All apartments in Badger
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

2443 Loomis Dr.

2443 Loomis Dr · (907) 328-1260 ext. 309
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2443 Loomis Dr, Badger, AK 99705
Bradway-Clear Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2443 Loomis Dr. · Avail. now

$875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 480 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
all utils included
recently renovated
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
ALL utilities included. Furnished 1bed/1bath between North Pole & Fairbanks. Sorry, no pets. - Description: ALL utilities included.
Recently remodeled, lightly furnished 1 bedroom 1 bedroom with wood floors. Nice open living room/kitchen.
Ground level unit with very few stairs.
Located off the Richardson highway between Fairbanks & North pole.

$875.00month Tenant hauls own trash - All other utilities are included in the rent.
Sorry, no pets & no onsite laundry.
Looking for one year lease

To schedule a viewing or for more information, please contact Skyla Fairchild at Somers & Associates at 907-328-1260

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5779591)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

