2443 Loomis Dr.

Amenities
ALL utilities included. Furnished 1bed/1bath between North Pole & Fairbanks. Sorry, no pets. - Description: ALL utilities included.
Recently remodeled, lightly furnished 1 bedroom 1 bedroom with wood floors. Nice open living room/kitchen.
Ground level unit with very few stairs.
Located off the Richardson highway between Fairbanks & North pole.
$875.00month Tenant hauls own trash - All other utilities are included in the rent.
Sorry, no pets & no onsite laundry.
Looking for one year lease
To schedule a viewing or for more information, please contact Skyla Fairchild at Somers & Associates at 907-328-1260
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5779591)