Badger, AK
1142 Ryan Ct.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

1142 Ryan Ct.

1142 Ryan Court · (907) 328-1260
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1142 Ryan Court, Badger, AK 99705
Bradway-Clear Creek

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1142 Ryan Ct. · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Pet friendly 2+ bedroom available in North Pole! - Tucked away right off of Lakloey Rd, this unique single family home is just a short distance from town. Located at the end of Ryan Ct. this home gives off the feel of privacy, while being close to schools, shopping, and public transportation. Outside features a large yard, surround by large trees, sit on the huge front deck and enjoy! Immediately upon entry you will find an open floor plan, where you can either go upstairs to the humongous double loft, or straight into the kitchen. The kitchen comes fully loaded with a refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, and dishwasher. Immediately to the right of the kitchen is the 2 full bedrooms, and one full bath complete with a washer and dryer. The entire home features brand new carpet.

Rent is $1500 with the tenant paying for electric, fuel, and hauling trash. The home is on a well and septic system. Pets are OK upon prior approval of the landlord, and may be subject to a higher security deposit. To schedule a showing, contact Nicole Lawrence at Somers & Associate 907-328-1260 #4

(RLNE5852128)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1142 Ryan Ct. have any available units?
1142 Ryan Ct. has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1142 Ryan Ct. have?
Some of 1142 Ryan Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1142 Ryan Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
1142 Ryan Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1142 Ryan Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1142 Ryan Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 1142 Ryan Ct. offer parking?
No, 1142 Ryan Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 1142 Ryan Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1142 Ryan Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1142 Ryan Ct. have a pool?
No, 1142 Ryan Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 1142 Ryan Ct. have accessible units?
No, 1142 Ryan Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 1142 Ryan Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1142 Ryan Ct. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1142 Ryan Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1142 Ryan Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
