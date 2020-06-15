1142 Ryan Ct.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Pet friendly 2+ bedroom available in North Pole! - Tucked away right off of Lakloey Rd, this unique single family home is just a short distance from town. Located at the end of Ryan Ct. this home gives off the feel of privacy, while being close to schools, shopping, and public transportation. Outside features a large yard, surround by large trees, sit on the huge front deck and enjoy! Immediately upon entry you will find an open floor plan, where you can either go upstairs to the humongous double loft, or straight into the kitchen. The kitchen comes fully loaded with a refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, and dishwasher. Immediately to the right of the kitchen is the 2 full bedrooms, and one full bath complete with a washer and dryer. The entire home features brand new carpet.



Rent is $1500 with the tenant paying for electric, fuel, and hauling trash. The home is on a well and septic system. Pets are OK upon prior approval of the landlord, and may be subject to a higher security deposit. To schedule a showing, contact Nicole Lawrence at Somers & Associate 907-328-1260 #4



