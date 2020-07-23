/
/
sublette county
18 Apartments for rent in Sublette County, WY📍
1 Unit Available
6 Lark Circle
6 Lark Circle, Sublette County, WY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1368 sqft
This house is a must see! Interior photos to come. Brand new flooring, painting, bathrooms, appliances and more! 2 car basement garage as well as a large two car detached garage. Plenty of parking, wrap around deck, mature trees and beautiful views.
1 Unit Available
6 Murdock Mesa Road
6 Murdock Mesa Road, Sublette County, WY
1 Bedroom
$900
648 sqft
Located off of Ehman Lane just minutes away from the Elementary School. This adorable 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom cabin comes with 2 carports. There are also 2 covered walk-in horse sheds & turnouts; Chain link dog kennel; storage shed for guest house.
1 Unit Available
137 South Franklin Avenue
137 South Franklin Avenue, Pinedale, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1440 sqft
Located in Pinedale, directly in downtown. This rental comes fully furnished. This adorable spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has a fenced yard and has recently been renovated.
1 Unit Available
1601 Piney Drive - A2
1601 Piney Dr, Big Piney, WY
2 Bedrooms
$850
1040 sqft
Upper level unit. Has washer and dryer hookups. Kitchen and living room are open. Three 4-unit buildings. Property is landscaped.
1 Unit Available
515 E Fifth Street
515 East 5th Street, Marbleton, WY
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
2030 sqft
Two story stick built home in Marbleton. Home has 4 bedrooms and two bathrooms with two upstairs and two downstairs. Home has an open floor plan with a large kitchen, dining room, breakfast nook and living room.
1 Unit Available
6 Big River Road Building 2 -
6 Big River Dr, Sublette County, WY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$700
728 sqft
Great location in Boulder with amazing views! Close to work and play with plenty of parking. These apartments are a must see! Open concept floor plan, adorable bay window in the dining area, built-in closet storage. and tons of great natural light.
1 Unit Available
18 Patrick Road - Small Shop
18 Patrick Road, Sublette County, WY
Studio
$2,100
3200 sqft
This listing is for the large shop and the office space/commercial area only.
1 Unit Available
340 N. Maybell
340 North Maybell Avenue, Pinedale, WY
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1716 sqft
Located in Pinedale, this town home is set in a quiet neighborhood within walking distance to the high school and PAC! Four spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets, 2.
1 Unit Available
386 Colter Loop
386 South Colter Loop, Pinedale, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1680 sqft
This fully furnished 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome has a lot to offer. The main floor features an open concept kitchen, dining, and living room as well as laundry and a half bath.
1 Unit Available
604 E 4th Street - 2 (Upper)
604 East 4th Street, Marbleton, WY
2 Bedrooms
$600
828 sqft
SPECIAL: 1/2 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT WITH 1 YEAR LEASE!! This duplex is a must see in quiet Marbleton. This upper level unit has rustic charm and a wood burning stove for those cold winter nights.
1 Unit Available
25 South James Fairbanks Lane - 1
25 South James Fairbanks Lane, Sublette County, WY
Studio
$3,500
11024 sqft
This shop has everything your company could need! Six large doors open on either side of the shop space. There is a separate smaller bank on the west end of the building. Floor heating in the shop, radiant heating in the conference room/kitchen area.
1 Unit Available
608 Chalfant Avenue - 1
608 Chalfant Avenue, Marbleton, WY
Studio
$1,200
2405 sqft
2405 square foot shop for rent. The shop is heated with a concrete floor. There is no plumbing. Plenty of room for a business. 2405 square foot, concrete floor
Results within 1 mile of Sublette County
1 Unit Available
424 Maple Street
424 Maple Street, La Barge, WY
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
1809 sqft
4 bedroom, 2 bath home with fenced in back yard and a shed.
1 Unit Available
140 S Blake St
140 Blake Street, La Barge, WY
2 Bedrooms
$750
739 sqft
Cute freshly remodeled home Large garage and storage area Pet friendly
1 Unit Available
411 W 4th St
411 W 4th Ave, La Barge, WY
3 Bedrooms
$850
1025 sqft
Single family home in La Barge with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms This three bed, two bath home is perfect for a small family. It has a fenced yard and great little covered deck. The yard boarders an alley and the home sits on a corner lot.
1 Unit Available
534 Oak St
534 South Oak Street, La Barge, WY
3 Bedrooms
$900
1456 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 534 Oak St in La Barge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Sublette County
1 Unit Available
1114 W 8th - 2A
1114 West 8th Avenue, La Barge, WY
2 Bedrooms
$600
899 sqft
Upper level apartment. Includes utilities and each unit has a washer and dryer and dishwasher. There are two buildings with 4 apartments in each building. Each apartment has two bedrooms and a bathroom. Rent includes utilities.
1 Unit Available
724 Smoketree - 1A
724 South Smoketree, La Barge, WY
2 Bedrooms
$600
899 sqft
Utilities included in the rent Upstairs apartment There are two buildings with 4 apartments in each building. Each apartment has two bedrooms and a bathroom. Apartments have been well maintained.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Rock Springs, Green River, and Pinedale have apartments for rent.