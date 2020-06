Amenities

recently renovated range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This charming two story home has been remodeled inside for a cozy place to call home.

3 Bedroom, 1.75 bath home

$800.00 per month + Utilities

No smoking, no pets

Requires $1,000.00 deposit

This property is on the market for sale. As such, we reserve the right to show the property to prospective buyers with 24 hours notice.