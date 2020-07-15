Linden at Berkley

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $0 up to 2 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $300 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $375 for 1 pet, $500 for 2 pets
limit: 2
restrictions: 70lbs, aggressive breeds
Dogs
rent: $50 per pet/month
Cats
rent: $35 per pet/month
Parking Details: Open lot.