Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:01 AM

Linden at Berkley

1100 Myna Court · (304) 244-1569
Location

1100 Myna Court, Martinsburg, WV 25404

Price and availability

VERIFIED 27 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit A1202 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,160

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Unit A1104 · Avail. now

$1,160

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit C1215 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,435

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1650 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Linden at Berkley.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
pool
cats allowed
parking
24hr maintenance
Welcome to Linden At Martinsburg — one of Martinsburg's newest apartment destinations. We feature comfortable living with the extras you desire. Our professional management team will provide you with caring customer service. Call us today and start living the lifestyle you've been looking for!

We're 30 minutes to Hagerstown MD, Winchester VA, and Harper's Ferry WV — and just 20 minutes to Charles Town WV.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $0 up to 2 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $300 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $375 for 1 pet, $500 for 2 pets
limit: 2
restrictions: 70lbs, aggressive breeds
Dogs
rent: $50 per pet/month
Cats
rent: $35 per pet/month
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Linden at Berkley have any available units?
Linden at Berkley has 3 units available starting at $1,160 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Linden at Berkley have?
Some of Linden at Berkley's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Linden at Berkley currently offering any rent specials?
Linden at Berkley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Linden at Berkley pet-friendly?
Yes, Linden at Berkley is pet friendly.
Does Linden at Berkley offer parking?
Yes, Linden at Berkley offers parking.
Does Linden at Berkley have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Linden at Berkley offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Linden at Berkley have a pool?
Yes, Linden at Berkley has a pool.
Does Linden at Berkley have accessible units?
No, Linden at Berkley does not have accessible units.
Does Linden at Berkley have units with dishwashers?
No, Linden at Berkley does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Linden at Berkley have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Linden at Berkley has units with air conditioning.
