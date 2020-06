Amenities

parking recently renovated conference room

Commercial office space available in the town of Hedgesville! Formerly used as post office then renovated into employee training facility which features large rooms great as class and/or conference rooms, reception area, private offices, storage room and two powder rooms. Plenty of parking spaces with front and rear access and lots of exposure. Very good condition and location. Call today!!