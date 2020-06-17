531 E Hampton Rd

Amenities

Pet-Friendly 3 Bdrm Single Family Home! - Visit www.whmilwaukee.com to schedule a showing



Once you schedule a showing you will be asked to confirm it. Then you will receive a private code for you to access the property. IF YOU DO NOT CONFIRM BY REPLYING WITH THE WORD 'CONFIRM' BACK TO THE TEXT MESSAGE YOUR SHOWING WILL BE CANCELED



- 3 Bedrooms

- 2 Bathrooms

- 1336 Sqft

- Rent $1995

- Rent is for a Minimum of 12-Months and All Leases Must End In the Months of April, May, June or July

- Deposit $1995

- Single Family Home

- Tenants Responsible for Lawn Care & Snow Removal

- Tenants Responsible for Water/Hot Water

- Tenants Pay Gas & Electricity Bill

- 24 Month WE Energies Avg Bill is $159

- Oven, Refrigerator and Dishwasher Included

- Washer and Dryer Hookups

- Fenced In Back Yard

- Central Air

- 2.5 Car Garage

Dogs and Cats Allowed With a $30 Monthly Fee per Pet and a $300 Security Deposit Increase - Some Breed Restrictions Apply due to Insurance Limitations, Please Reach Out to Our Office for a Complete List

- Renters Benefit Package Included for $20 a Month Covers Renters Insurance, Utility Concierge Set Up, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Emergency Maintenance, Free Credit Reporting for all Rental Payments to TransUnion and Much More!



Don't miss out on this great Whitefish Bay offering available Now. This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features hardwood floors throughout as well as a beautifully updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Great brick patio space in the backyard of the home will be perfect for endless summer entertainment and relaxation. Located conveniently on Hampton Rd, you are just one block away from Estabrook Park and all it has to offer - including a Biergarten, dog park, the Milwaukee River, the Oak Leaf Trail, and other great amenities. Also just minutes away from Bayshore Town Center and many other shopping opportunities. Enjoy great schools, and easy access to Hwy 43, which enables you to be downtown in less than ten minutes.



