All apartments in Whitefish Bay
Find more places like 531 E Hampton Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Whitefish Bay, WI
/
531 E Hampton Rd
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

531 E Hampton Rd

531 East Hampton Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Whitefish Bay
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

531 East Hampton Road, Whitefish Bay, WI 53211

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
dog park
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Pet-Friendly 3 Bdrm Single Family Home! - Visit www.whmilwaukee.com to schedule a showing

Once you schedule a showing you will be asked to confirm it. Then you will receive a private code for you to access the property. IF YOU DO NOT CONFIRM BY REPLYING WITH THE WORD 'CONFIRM' BACK TO THE TEXT MESSAGE YOUR SHOWING WILL BE CANCELED

- 3 Bedrooms
- 2 Bathrooms
- 1336 Sqft
- Rent $1995
- Rent is for a Minimum of 12-Months and All Leases Must End In the Months of April, May, June or July
- Deposit $1995
- Single Family Home
- Tenants Responsible for Lawn Care & Snow Removal
- Tenants Responsible for Water/Hot Water
- Tenants Pay Gas & Electricity Bill
- 24 Month WE Energies Avg Bill is $159
- Oven, Refrigerator and Dishwasher Included
- Washer and Dryer Hookups
- Fenced In Back Yard
- Central Air
- 2.5 Car Garage
Dogs and Cats Allowed With a $30 Monthly Fee per Pet and a $300 Security Deposit Increase - Some Breed Restrictions Apply due to Insurance Limitations, Please Reach Out to Our Office for a Complete List
- Renters Benefit Package Included for $20 a Month Covers Renters Insurance, Utility Concierge Set Up, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Emergency Maintenance, Free Credit Reporting for all Rental Payments to TransUnion and Much More!

Don't miss out on this great Whitefish Bay offering available Now. This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features hardwood floors throughout as well as a beautifully updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Great brick patio space in the backyard of the home will be perfect for endless summer entertainment and relaxation. Located conveniently on Hampton Rd, you are just one block away from Estabrook Park and all it has to offer - including a Biergarten, dog park, the Milwaukee River, the Oak Leaf Trail, and other great amenities. Also just minutes away from Bayshore Town Center and many other shopping opportunities. Enjoy great schools, and easy access to Hwy 43, which enables you to be downtown in less than ten minutes.

Application Process:

- We Require Full Applications from all Residents Over 18 Years of Age
- Each Application Will Include a $25 Credit Check Fee.
- Processing Will Include Credit History, FICO Score, Rental, and Criminal History.
- Gross Monthly Income of Three Times the Monthly Rent

To schedule a showing, please go to www.whmilwaukee.com and click 'view details' for any of our rental listings and schedule a showing, otherwise, give us a call at 414.797.1819 and we'd be happy to get you scheduled to view one of our homes.

This building is professionally managed by Welcome Home Milwaukee Property Management. Tenants enjoy the convenience of paying rent online and 24-hour emergency maintenance services. Welcome Home!

(RLNE5785894)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 531 E Hampton Rd have any available units?
531 E Hampton Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whitefish Bay, WI.
What amenities does 531 E Hampton Rd have?
Some of 531 E Hampton Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 531 E Hampton Rd currently offering any rent specials?
531 E Hampton Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 531 E Hampton Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 531 E Hampton Rd is pet friendly.
Does 531 E Hampton Rd offer parking?
Yes, 531 E Hampton Rd does offer parking.
Does 531 E Hampton Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 531 E Hampton Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 531 E Hampton Rd have a pool?
No, 531 E Hampton Rd does not have a pool.
Does 531 E Hampton Rd have accessible units?
No, 531 E Hampton Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 531 E Hampton Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 531 E Hampton Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 531 E Hampton Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 531 E Hampton Rd has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Find a Sublet
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

820, 826, 835 E Henry Clay
820 East Henry Clay Street
Whitefish Bay, WI 53217
800 E Henry Clay
800 East Henry Clay Street
Whitefish Bay, WI 53217
Berkley
330 East Henry Clay Street
Whitefish Bay, WI 53217
Beaumont Place
401 E Beaumont Ave
Whitefish Bay, WI 53217
909 E Henry Clay
909 East Henry Clay Street
Whitefish Bay, WI 53217

Similar Pages

Whitefish Bay 1 BedroomsWhitefish Bay 2 Bedrooms
Whitefish Bay Apartments with BalconyWhitefish Bay Apartments with Parking
Whitefish Bay Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Milwaukee, WIWaukegan, ILWaukesha, WIBrookfield, WIKenosha, WIWauwatosa, WIWest Allis, WINew Berlin, WIRacine, WIGreenfield, WIFranklin, WIShorewood, WI
Gurnee, ILWest Bend, WISheboygan, WIMenomonee Falls, WIOak Creek, WIGlendale, WIBrown Deer, WIMequon, WIGermantown, WIPleasant Prairie, WIOconomowoc, WIHales Corners, WI
Greendale, WIFox Point, WIPewaukee, WILake Geneva, WIDelafield, WIBayside, WIHartford, WIGrayslake, ILHartland, WIAntioch, ILZion, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Carroll UniversityWisconsin Lutheran College
Alverno CollegeMarquette University
Gateway Technical College