4777 North Cumberland Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Available 8/1.

UNIQUE single family home rental opportunity in Whitefish Bay.



Magnificent Colonial in Whitefish Bay's idyllic Cumberland Forest offers this stately 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Lannon Stone Colonial situated on a lovely tree-lined boulevard just 4 blocks to Lake Michigan & within a short walk to elementary schools. Classic architectural details such as leaded glass windows, crown moldings and gleaming hardwood floors are present throughout.



Enjoy the first floor library or family room with built in bookcases & wide planked hardwood flooring. Entertain large gatherings in the formal dining room. Sophisticated living room offers plenty of space for your furnishings. 3 season porch overlooking a quaint manageable backyard area. Gourmet kitchen features custom cherry cabinetry, sub zero refrigerator, granite counter tops and built in buffet seating.



Basement unfinished but is open for your storage needs. Washer and Dryer are included for tenants use. Please note, the natural gas fireplace in living room is not intended for tenant use during occupancy due to fire/safety hazard.



Resident will be responsible for all lawn care and snow removal at the property.



Application fee $30 per adult occupant.

Security Deposit $3500



Driveway entrance and BRAND NEW 2 CAR GARAGE being built with estimated completion September 2020. Cars can park in driveway prior to garage completion.



Pets (dog or cat) will be considered with prior landlord approval. Pet rent and fee will apply if approved.



To apply go to our company website: www.structure-properties.com/rentals/



Video / virtual tour is available by email request to shelly@structure-properties.com

