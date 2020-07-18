All apartments in Whitefish Bay
Last updated July 4 2020 at 2:53 AM

4777 North Cumberland Boulevard

4777 North Cumberland Boulevard · (414) 331-4542
Location

4777 North Cumberland Boulevard, Whitefish Bay, WI 53211

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$3,500

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available 8/1.
UNIQUE single family home rental opportunity in Whitefish Bay.

Magnificent Colonial in Whitefish Bay's idyllic Cumberland Forest offers this stately 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Lannon Stone Colonial situated on a lovely tree-lined boulevard just 4 blocks to Lake Michigan & within a short walk to elementary schools. Classic architectural details such as leaded glass windows, crown moldings and gleaming hardwood floors are present throughout.

Enjoy the first floor library or family room with built in bookcases & wide planked hardwood flooring. Entertain large gatherings in the formal dining room. Sophisticated living room offers plenty of space for your furnishings. 3 season porch overlooking a quaint manageable backyard area. Gourmet kitchen features custom cherry cabinetry, sub zero refrigerator, granite counter tops and built in buffet seating.

Basement unfinished but is open for your storage needs. Washer and Dryer are included for tenants use. Please note, the natural gas fireplace in living room is not intended for tenant use during occupancy due to fire/safety hazard.

Resident will be responsible for all lawn care and snow removal at the property.

Application fee $30 per adult occupant.
Security Deposit $3500

Driveway entrance and BRAND NEW 2 CAR GARAGE being built with estimated completion September 2020. Cars can park in driveway prior to garage completion.

Pets (dog or cat) will be considered with prior landlord approval. Pet rent and fee will apply if approved.

To apply go to our company website: www.structure-properties.com/rentals/

Video / virtual tour is available by email request to shelly@structure-properties.com
Magnificent Colonial in Whitefish Bay's idyllic Cumberland Forest offers this stately 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Lannon Stone Colonial situated on a lovely tree-lined boulevard just 4 blocks to Lake Michigan & within a short walk to elementary schools. Classic architectural details such as leaded glass windows, crown moldings and gleaming hardwood floors are present throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

