/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:37 PM
64 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in West Allis, WI
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 01:08pm
Six Points
5 Units Available
The West Living
6620 W National Ave, West Allis, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1136 sqft
VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - EMAIL OR CALL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! Find your new place at The West Living in West Allis, WI. Located at 6620 W. National Ave in West Allis, this community has much to offer its residents.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Root River Estates
11 Units Available
Autumn Glen
11200 W Cleveland Ave, West Allis, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
1080 sqft
Autumn Glen is a community offering all the solutions to todays busy lifestyle. -Private Entrances -Pet Friendly -Patio/Balcony -Individually Controlled Heating -Central Air Conditioning -Multiple Spacious Closets -24 Hour On-Call Maintenance
Results within 1 mile of West Allis
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
15 Units Available
Stonegate
13301 W National Ave, New Berlin, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1309 sqft
Smoke Free Community At StoneGate you decide how you want to live your life. We have multiple style apartments some with lofts, fireplaces, garages and cathedral ceilings. You decide what works for you.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
8 Units Available
Fountain Square
3115 S Fountain Square Blvd, New Berlin, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1071 sqft
Smoke Free Apartments The perfect escape from the stress of the day! Enjoy coming home in one of our large and roomy floor plans. Our different floorplan styles are geared to fit what you need and what you don't need. It's your choice.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated February 19 at 07:41pm
4 Units Available
Underwood Station
1060 N 115th St, Wauwatosa, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1174 sqft
One and two bedroom apartments are conveniently located close to Mayfair Shopping Center and The Medical College. Units feature large closets, private balcony and A/C. Fitness center, covered parking and business center.
Results within 5 miles of West Allis
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:41pm
$
Kilbourn Town
32 Units Available
The Moderne
1141 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1078 sqft
Welcome to Milwaukee's premier highrise apartment community The Moderne.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Walker's Point
7 Units Available
Quartet
211 W Mineral Street, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1097 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Quartet in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
76 Units Available
Whitnall Pointe
10591 W Cortez Cir, Franklin, WI
2 Bedrooms
$940
885 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Whitnall Pointe in Franklin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 01:01pm
$
Kilbourn Town
7 Units Available
The Buckler
401 W Michigan St, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$2,157
1340 sqft
Fantastic views and close to I-794 and I-43. A pet-friendly community with concierge service, dry cleaning and a bike service. On-site amenities include a fire pit, a guest suite and a basketball court. Granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:35pm
Kilbourn Town
11 Units Available
Library Hill
740 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1030 sqft
Designer interiors, 24-hour gym and optional garages. Recently renovated, pet friendly. In a completely walkable neighborhood near restaurants, shops and more. Blocks from I-43 and Marquette University.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
10 Units Available
Ravinia
4280 S Ravinia Dr, Greenfield, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1104 sqft
Ravinia is a comfortable community offering amenities like air conditioning, dishwashers, ovens, ranges, refrigerators, in-unit laundry and washer/dryer hookups. The community features pet-friendly amenities and a pool.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 12:35pm
14 Units Available
Echelon Apartments at Innovation Campus
9810 Echelon Lane, Wauwatosa, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1086 sqft
Excellent location just off of I-41. Units feature extra storage, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Community includes bike storage, pool, clubhouse, dog park, dog grooming area, and more.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Bay View
20 Units Available
Stitchweld
2141 S Robinson Ave, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,831
1159 sqft
Near Lake Michigan's shores and by Kinnickinnic Ave. shops. Apartments feature technology packages, gourmet kitchens ,and private terraces. Coffee and tea bar, dog park, bike storage, and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
19 Units Available
Mayfair Reserve
11011 W North Ave, Wauwatosa, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,728
1136 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, tile baths and other elegant finishes. Close to shopping and recreation. Community features courtyard, clubhouse and pool.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
22 Units Available
The Reserve at Wauwatosa Village
6100 W State St, Wauwatosa, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
1229 sqft
Prime location with easy access to downtown Milwaukee, shops and dining. Units features elegant fireplaces, nine-foot ceilings and shaker-style cabinetry. Take advantage of the community fitness center and indoor whirlpool.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:48pm
5 Units Available
Plum Tree Apartments
10459 W College Ave, Hales Corners, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
997 sqft
Minutes from the parks and Highway 45. Pet-friendly apartments with hardwood floors and updated appliances. Available furnished. Residents have access to on-site volleyball court, pool, 24-hour gym and garage.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
4 Units Available
Norhardt Crossing Apartments
1930 Norhardt Dr, Brookfield, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
1342 sqft
Upscale living within walking distance of the farmers market and shops. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, a fireplace and extra storage. On-site pool, garage area, concierge service and gym.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
21 Units Available
Pinewood Creek
3150 S Pinewood Creek Ct, New Berlin, WI
2 Bedrooms
$972
1092 sqft
A sanctuary for serenity in the middle of your busy life, Pinewood Creek offers a stunning 33 acre forest for your backyard. The breeze whispering through the trees as you stretch out on your private patio or deck.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
23 Units Available
Normandy Village Apartments
2562 N 124th St, Wauwatosa, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1175 sqft
Normandy Village will offer you a great and friendly environment! Sparkling pool, fitness center, party room, spacious floor plans, great location, minutes from downtown Milwaukee, heat included, 24 hour maintenance, underground parking, storage
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
50 Units Available
Brookfield Reserve
405 Bishops Way, Brookfield, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1100 sqft
Savings are in BLOOM! Apply NOW & receive a $500.00 concession! BONUS: Apply within 72 hours of virtual tour, and move-in by 6/30 to score another $1,000 concession! Call Now! Offer valid on 12+ month leases only.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
Kilbourn Town
11 Units Available
The Grand Wisconsin Apartments
720 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,377
1335 sqft
Convenient location close to the Delta Center, Hilton Milwaukee and the Shops of Grand Avenue. Units have laundry, dishwasher and extra storage. Community includes coffee bar, concierge and dog grooming.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 31 at 02:26pm
5 Units Available
The Overlook
7439 Harwood Avenue, Wauwatosa, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1106 sqft
Prime location just minutes from restaurants, cafes, entertainment and the medical college. Community has an exercise room, heated garage and extra parking. One- and two-bedroom apartments with scenic views.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Kilbourn Town
1 Unit Available
Warehouse Lofts
413 North 2nd Street, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1379 sqft
The Downtown rental you've been waiting for! Relish in a care-free lifestyle with this stunning, 6th floor Warehouse Lofts condo! Experience urban living at its finest in a prime location, walking distance to the Public Market, Third Ward dining
Results within 10 miles of West Allis
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:40pm
$
Oakwood
5 Units Available
LightHorse 4041
4041 N Oakland Ave, Shorewood, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1273 sqft
A short distance from Shorewood High School and close to Highway 190. Luxury apartments homes with stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony, granite countertops and carpet. Community offers a media room, game room and concierge service.
Similar Pages
West Allis 1 BedroomsWest Allis 2 BedroomsWest Allis 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWest Allis Accessible Apartments
West Allis Apartments with BalconyWest Allis Apartments with GarageWest Allis Apartments with GymWest Allis Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Milwaukee, WIWaukegan, ILWaukesha, WIBrookfield, WIKenosha, WIWauwatosa, WINew Berlin, WIRacine, WIGreenfield, WIVernon Hills, ILFranklin, WI
Shorewood, WIGurnee, ILWest Bend, WIWhitefish Bay, WISheboygan, WIMenomonee Falls, WIOak Creek, WIGlendale, WIBrown Deer, WIMequon, WIGermantown, WI