Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

5818 W. Washington St. Lower

5818 West Washington Street · (414) 242-4475
Location

5818 West Washington Street, West Allis, WI 53214
Six Points

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Lower · Avail. Jul 1

$850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Unit Lower Available 07/01/20 5818 - Property Id: 298019

NO PREVIOUS EVICTIONS/FORECLOSURES. MUST MAKE AT LEAST $2,550 PER MONTH. NO EXCEPTIONS.

Approximately 900 sq. ft. The unit has a three season sun porch and a large living room with an artificial fireplace. Appliances (range/refrigerator) included, and laundry hook-ups available. Water is included in the rent, however, the tenant will have to pay for heat/electric. 1 ½ car garage. Responsible for yard and snow removal.

Room Dimensions:
Sunroom 6 x 12
Living Room: 10 x 17
Kitchen: 10 x 15
BR #1: 10 x 11
BR #2: 10 x 10

No smoking in unit.

Located on a quiet street, but is close to I94 and close to bus lines. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, and near local schools.

Walking distance to the Hank Aaron Trail, Miller Park and the VA.

Near 58th Street off of Hawley Rd.

Credit/background check. Monthly rent: $850.00 + Security Deposit: $850.00.

1 Year Lease.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298019
Property Id 298019

(RLNE5847835)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

