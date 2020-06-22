5818 W. Washington St. Lower

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Unit Lower Available 07/01/20



NO PREVIOUS EVICTIONS/FORECLOSURES. MUST MAKE AT LEAST $2,550 PER MONTH. NO EXCEPTIONS.



Approximately 900 sq. ft. The unit has a three season sun porch and a large living room with an artificial fireplace. Appliances (range/refrigerator) included, and laundry hook-ups available. Water is included in the rent, however, the tenant will have to pay for heat/electric. 1 ½ car garage. Responsible for yard and snow removal.



Room Dimensions:

Sunroom 6 x 12

Living Room: 10 x 17

Kitchen: 10 x 15

BR #1: 10 x 11

BR #2: 10 x 10



No smoking in unit.



Located on a quiet street, but is close to I94 and close to bus lines. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, and near local schools.



Walking distance to the Hank Aaron Trail, Miller Park and the VA.



Near 58th Street off of Hawley Rd.



Credit/background check. Monthly rent: $850.00 + Security Deposit: $850.00.



1 Year Lease.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298019

