Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:43 PM

Normandy Village Apartments

2562 N 124th St · (414) 240-0864
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2562 N 124th St, Wauwatosa, WI 53226

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 323 · Avail. Aug 8

$907

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 733 sqft

Unit 411 · Avail. Aug 8

$907

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 733 sqft

Unit 424 · Avail. Jul 30

$907

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 733 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 312 · Avail. Sep 29

$1,362

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1150 sqft

Unit 348 · Avail. Oct 10

$1,451

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1575 sqft

Unit 149 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,461

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1575 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Normandy Village Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
dishwasher
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
car wash area
courtyard
guest parking
online portal
Normandy Village will offer you a great and friendly environment! Sparkling pool, fitness center, party room, spacious floor plans, great location, minutes from downtown Milwaukee, heat included, 24 hour maintenance, underground parking, storage lockers, onsite laundry

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $100 fee, $25 per person is a non-refundable. If less than 4 people are applying, the remainder is used as a holding fee and will be applied towards your deposit.
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
fee: $25
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Dog must be under 70 pounds. Some breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Free surface parking. Underground parking available for $55 a month per spot. Other. 1 parking spot is included in 1 bedroom's rent. 2 parking spots are included in 2 bedroom's rent. If you rent a garage this counts as one of your spots.
Storage Details: Storage locker included.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Normandy Village Apartments have any available units?
Normandy Village Apartments has 24 units available starting at $907 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Normandy Village Apartments have?
Some of Normandy Village Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Normandy Village Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Normandy Village Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Normandy Village Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Normandy Village Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Normandy Village Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Normandy Village Apartments offers parking.
Does Normandy Village Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Normandy Village Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Normandy Village Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Normandy Village Apartments has a pool.
Does Normandy Village Apartments have accessible units?
No, Normandy Village Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Normandy Village Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Normandy Village Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Normandy Village Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Normandy Village Apartments has units with air conditioning.
