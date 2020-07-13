Normandy Village Apartments

Lease Length: 9-18 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $100 fee, $25 per person is a non-refundable. If less than 4 people are applying, the remainder is used as a holding fee and will be applied towards your deposit.
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
fee: $25
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Dog must be under 70 pounds. Some breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Free surface parking. Underground parking available for $55 a month per spot. Other. 1 parking spot is included in 1 bedroom's rent. 2 parking spots are included in 2 bedroom's rent. If you rent a garage this counts as one of your spots.
Storage Details: Storage locker included.