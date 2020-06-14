27 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Waukesha, WI
You know those old postcards you see with quaint towns on them, maybe some waterfalls or nature in the background? Or those movies that show tree-lined streets? You say to yourself, this can’t be real. Oh, but it is. Welcome to Waukesha.
The idea of living in Wisconsin may conjure up ideas of an abundance of dairy and cheese, Packers fans and cold winters. While those things do exist here, so do many other fantastic happenings. There is also the beer and the Brewers (Milwaukee is only about 30 minutes away).
Seriously, though this city has been ranked 50th as one of the best places to live and it was once thought to have healing waters. While that rumor is no longer a factor in Waukesha’s appeal (or is it...), residents still love living here for the quality of life.
What are you waiting for? Let’s explore Waukesha! See more
Finding an apartment in Waukesha that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.